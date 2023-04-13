In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.
Most residents know that the San Antonio River Walk is largely about putting our best face forward for visitors. But a new study
takes that a step further, declaring the historical landmark one the Biggest Tourist Traps in the U.S.
Indeed, the analysis, complied by property management company Casago, ranks the River Walk as the nation's eighth-biggest tourist trap.
In case you're wondering what a property management company knows about tourist traps, the study's methodology is likely to leave you no less skeptical. Here's how the firm came up with the rankings: it looked at TripAdvisor reviews in which people use the phrase "tourist trap" to describe spots they visit and tallied those up.
At least 304 people who visited the River Walk labeled the pedestrian-friendly paseo a "tourist trap" — and there you go.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Casago
Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch was the only other Texas site to make the list.
Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch, home of the infamous challenge where your meal is free if you finish a 72-ounce steak in under an hour, was the only other Texas spot to make the list. It landed at No. 6.
California was the sole other state to have multiple so-called tourist traps in the top 10. Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco took the top spot, while Cannery Row in Monterey and Los Angeles' Hollywood Walk of Fame took the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.
Whether you agree with the study's "tourist trap" assessment, the River Walk remains one of the Lone Star State's most-visited attractions. What's more, other recent lists have extolled the downtown stretch's gorgeousness. Last year, luxury travel agency Kuoni named it the No. 5 most beautiful spot in the U.S.
