Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

In WTF move, study names San Antonio River Walk one of the nation's biggest 'tourist traps'

A property management company analyzed reviews left on TripAdvisor to compile its list. Which may tell you something.

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 4:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni. - Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
The San Antonio River Walk was also named one of the most beautiful spots in the United States last year by luxury travel agency Kuoni.
Most residents know that the San Antonio River Walk is largely about putting our best face forward for visitors. But a new study takes that a step further, declaring the historical landmark one the Biggest Tourist Traps in the U.S.

Indeed, the analysis, complied by property management company Casago, ranks the River Walk as the nation's eighth-biggest tourist trap.

In case you're wondering what a property management company knows about tourist traps, the study's methodology is likely to leave you no less skeptical. Here's how the firm came up with the rankings: it looked at TripAdvisor reviews in which people use the phrase "tourist trap" to describe spots they visit and tallied those up.

At least 304 people who visited the River Walk labeled the pedestrian-friendly paseo a "tourist trap" — and there you go.

click to enlarge Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch was the only other Texas site to make the list. - Courtesy Image / Casago
Courtesy Image / Casago
Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch was the only other Texas site to make the list.

Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch, home of the infamous challenge where your meal is free if you finish a 72-ounce steak in under an hour, was the only other Texas spot to make the list. It landed at No. 6.

California was the sole other state to have multiple so-called tourist traps in the top 10. Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco took the top spot, while Cannery Row in Monterey and Los Angeles' Hollywood Walk of Fame took the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively.

Whether you agree with the study's "tourist trap" assessment, the River Walk remains one of the Lone Star State's most-visited attractions. What's more, other recent lists have extolled the downtown stretch's gorgeousness. Last year, luxury travel agency Kuoni named it the No. 5 most beautiful spot in the U.S.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

Two former members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty, family members indicted on federal charges

By Sanford Nowlin

Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

By Sanford Nowlin

Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately.

Also in News

Abortion drug remains approved, with restrictions, appeals court rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Juror blasts Texas Gov. Abbott’s threat to pardon Black Lives Matter protest shooter as a 'travesty'

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious at a press event.

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

Two fellow Texas House conservatives call on Rep. Bryan Slaton to resign over investigation

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton speaks at a right-wing summit last year hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us