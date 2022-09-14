Indictment accuses fired San Antonio police officer of felony child abuse

Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, was indicted in February and fired from the San Antonio Police Department in June, according to a TV station's investigation.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 4:47 pm

The former officer's termination documents detail nine incidents of possible abuse, all to children under the age of 6, according to a KSAT report.
Shutterstock
The former officer's termination documents detail nine incidents of possible abuse, all to children under the age of 6, according to a KSAT report.
A Kendall County grand jury earlier this year indicted a San Antonio police officer on three felony counts of injury to a child, according to a KSAT investigation citing court files and termination papers.

Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, was indicted in February and fired from the San Antonio Police Department in June, according to the TV station. He reportedly appealed his termination to a third-party arbitrator.

The former officer's termination documents detail nine incidents of possible abuse, all to children under the age of 6, KSAT reports. In one of those, Franklin-Alonso is alleged to have pointed a gun at a youngster during a game of hide and seek, according to the station's investigation.

The termination paperwork cited by KSAT also alleged that children with whom he had contact ended up with cuts, bruises and red marks.

“SAPD takes these allegations seriously and will refrain from commenting until this case has gone before a court of law," a department spokeswoman told KSAT.

Franklin-Alonso, who joined the force in 2019, is at least the seventh SAPD officer to face criminal charges in 2022, according to the station.

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

