Intoxicated man hospitalized after falling off roof of San Antonio River Walk restaurant

The man is now in a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 3:36 pm

click to enlarge The man reportedly fell from a fire escape after entering an area of the restaurant closed to the public. - Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
The man reportedly fell from a fire escape after entering an area of the restaurant closed to the public.
A man is in the hospital after falling from the roof of a restaurant along the San Antonio River Walk while intoxicated over the weekend, according to the Express-News.

Police were called to the 500 block of the River Walk at around 8 p.m. on Saturday after a diner reported that a man fell from the top of a nearby structure, the daily reports.

Eyewitnesses told responding officers that the man, who appeared to be inebriated, had been causing a ruckus and acting belligerent before making his way to the upstairs portion of the restaurant closed off to the public, according to the daily. Authorities didn't identify which restaurant.

Once upstairs, the man continued his drunken journey by climbing up a fire escape, the Express-News reports. However, the trek came to an end after he plummeted, landing on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

No patrons were struck by the falling man, according to the story.

Emergency services transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges had been filed against the man as of Monday morning, MYSA reports.

'People aren’t thinking about us': How new ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates impacts medically vulnerable Texans

By Neelam Bohra, The Texas Tribune

Alice Barton looks through a rack of homemade masks in her South Austin home on Nov. 10, 2023. A bill signed on Friday, which bans vaccine requirements on all private businesses, could risk the health of groups like organ transplant recipients, cancer patients and those with underlying conditions as common as severe asthma.

