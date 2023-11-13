Intoxicated man hospitalized after falling off roof of San Antonio River Walk restaurant

click to enlarge
The man reportedly fell from a fire escape after entering an area of the restaurant closed to the public.
A man is in the hospital after falling from the roof of a restaurant along the San Antonio River Walk while intoxicated over the weekend, according to the Express-News
Police were called to the 500 block of the River Walk at around 8 p.m. on Saturday after a diner reported that a man fell from the top of a nearby structure, the daily reports.
Eyewitnesses told responding officers that the man, who appeared to be inebriated, had been causing a ruckus and acting belligerent before making his way to the upstairs portion of the restaurant closed off to the public, according to the daily. Authorities didn't identify which restaurant.
Once upstairs, the man continued his drunken journey by climbing up a fire escape, the Express-News
reports. However, the trek came to an end after he plummeted, landing on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.
No patrons were struck by the falling man, according to the story.
Emergency services transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No charges had been filed against the man as of Monday morning, MYSA reports
