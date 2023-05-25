Investigators tell Texas House panel that AG Ken Paxton broke laws, misused taxpayer money

Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under indictment for securities fraud and reportedly under FBI investigation.
For years, it's looked like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been impervious to the political scandal that's hung over his office.
After all, the Republican and Trump loyalist was indicted on felony securities fraud charges
in 2015 but has yet to face trial. He's also been under federal investigation
since 2020 over allegations from former high-ranking staffers that he took bribes and abused his office.
This week, however, things took a dramatic turn.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan revealed that a committee in the Texas House has been investigating Paxton for months.
That same panel, the House General Investigating Committee, earlier this session recommended that the House expel Royce City Republican Bryan Slaton, something it carried out by unanimous vote
. The investigating committee also has the power to recommend the House censure or impeach Paxton, the Texas Tribune reports
.
Bright and early Wednesday, the committee heard three hours of testimony from a quartet of investigators who said they believe the AG violated state laws and abused his power to benefit developer Nate Paul, a key political donor, according to the Tribune's reporting.
Among the felony allegations laid out by investigator Donna Cameron were that Paxton diverted staffers to do work benefitting Paul to the tune of $72,000 in taxpayer funds, the news outlet reported. She also alleged that Paxton gave Paul an internal FBI file related to a probe of the developer.
Much of the discussion centered around the $3.3 million settlement Paxton wants taxpayers to shell out for
to end a lawsuit brought against him by the whistleblowers who reported him to the feds. They maintain they were fired in retaliation.
During testimony, State Rep. Andrew Murr, who chairs the committee, explained that if the Lege approves Paxton's use state funds for the settlement, it would prevent a public airing of the misconduct allegations against him — essentially facilitating a coverup, according to the Tribune.
“It is alarming and very serious having this discussion when millions of taxpayer dollars have been asked to remedy what is alleged to be some wrongs,” said Murr, a Junction Republican. “That’s something we have to grapple with. It’s challenging.”
After the hearing, Paxton released a press statement accusing "liberal Speaker Dade Phelan" of trying to undermine his work as attorney general and leading efforts in the GOP-controlled House that "killed conservative legislation."
“Every allegation is easily disproved, and I look forward to continuing my fight for conservative Texas values,” Paxton said.
However, Harvey Kronberg, publisher of the Quorum Report
, a longtime news outlet following Texas politics, predicted a far less rosy outcome for Paxton.
“Impeachment of Paxton & Senate trial near certainty after exhaustive testimony,” Kronberg said in a tweet
. “Would not be delayed by [Monday's end of the legislative session]. House & Senate can call themselves back in if Governor does not. Does Paxton leave gracefully? Speculation already turns to new AG to be appointed by {Gov.] Greg Abbott.”
Stay tuned.
