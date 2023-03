Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into the San Antonio market

click to enlarge Shutterstock / PhatTai Lamborghini's San Antonio location will be the Italian car makers third dealership in Texas.

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into San Antonio market with plans for a dealership on the far North Side, the Express-News reports The 41,000-square-foot dealership will be located off of Interstate 10 West between Leon Springs and Fair Oak ranch, not far from San Antonio's only Ferrari dealership, according to the daily.The $10 million construction project is slated to begin this summer and wrap up by 2025. Lamborghini of San Antonio will be the Italian car manufacturer's third Texas dealership and its 40th U.S. location, thereports.Lamborghini's most recent Texas location opened in 2018 on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.