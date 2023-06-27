It's so hot outside that a San Antonio weatherman cooked wieners on his car's dashboard

With highs topping off at 104 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, WOAI News4SA meteorologist Chris Suchan took to Twitter to show off his cooking skills in a less-than-conventional kitchen.
“Just grilling hot dogs on the car dashboard in San Antonio,” he wrote on Twitter. “104 air temp today. Dashboard reached peak temp of 182 degrees.”
Just grilling hotdogs on the car dashboard in San Antonio. 104 air temp today. Dashboard reached peak temp of 182 degrees. At least, highest I measured while trying to keep car door closed as much as possible. Cook time just under 2 hours pic.twitter.com/cRsM908Ls9— Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) June 26, 2023
Suchan added that the wieners took just under two hours to cook and that his car smelled like hot dogs for a while after the impromptu cookout.
it did for a while. I used a station vehicle :)— Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) June 27, 2023
More than 50,000 people have so far viewed the tweet.
Indeed, San Antonio has been unseasonably hot over the past couple of weeks. Its record-breaking heat is the result of a relentless heat dome — a high-pressure system that sits over a geographical area, preventing it from cooling — according a report from Voice of America Radio Network.
A heat dome such as this has been cooking South Texas and Northern Mexico for the better part of June and doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon, National Weather Service forecasts show.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Residents should avoid being outside for extended periods, drink plenty of liquids and check on elderly neighbors and family, according to the NWS.
