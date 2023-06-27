It's so hot outside that a San Antonio weatherman cooked wieners on his car's dashboard

WOAI meteorologist Chris Suchan said on Twitter that the dashboard of his reached 182 degrees, allowing him to cook hot dogs.

Just grilling hotdogs on the car dashboard in San Antonio. 104 air temp today. Dashboard reached peak temp of 182 degrees. At least, highest I measured while trying to keep car door closed as much as possible. Cook time just under 2 hours pic.twitter.com/cRsM908Ls9