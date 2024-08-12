WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

JD Vance posed for photos in front of Alamo after high-dollar San Antonio fundraiser

The vice presidential hopeful stopped in the Alamo City as part of a fundraising tour through Texas.

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 1:05 pm

San Antonio was one of several stops on a Texas fundraising tour by vice presidential hopeful JD Vance. - Wikimedia Commons / Ralph Branson
Wikimedia Commons / Ralph Branson
San Antonio was one of several stops on a Texas fundraising tour by vice presidential hopeful JD Vance.
After a quick fundraising stop in San Antonio this morning, Republican vice presidential hopeful JD Vance paid a quick visit to the Alamo with his son, who didn't look too thrilled to be there.

A photo of Vance and his son tweeted out by NBC affiliate News4 San Antonio shows Vance smiling big for the camera while his son looks the other way and may even be trying to wrest free of dad's arms.
The morning's fundraising breakfast was hosted by Dennis E. Nixon, CEO of International Bank of Commerce, the New York Times reported. It was one stop on a Texas fundraising tour for Vance.

Attendees of the exclusive SA breakfast were expected to pony up $3,300 per person or $5,000 per couple in donations for a chance to be in the same room as the Republican senator from Ohio, according to multiple media reports.

Event programs obtained by the New York Times showed that photo ops came with a $15,000 price tag while participation in a roundtable discussion ran a steep $25,000. However, the priciest option was joining the host committee, which required a cool $50,000 donation.

After the brief jaunt to the Alamo City, Vance was off to the next fundraiser, which is this evening in Houston.

July 24, 2024

