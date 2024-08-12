JD Vance posed for photos in front of Alamo after high-dollar San Antonio fundraiser

A photo of Vance and his son tweeted out by NBC affiliate News4 San Antonio shows Vance smiling big for the camera while his son looks the other way and may even be trying to wrest free of dad's arms.
The morning's fundraising breakfast was hosted by Dennis E. Nixon, CEO of International Bank of Commerce, the New York Times reported. It was one stop on a Texas fundraising tour for Vance.
JD VANCE IN SAN ANTONIO: JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, takes a photo with his son Monday morning in front of the Alamo. Vance was in town for a fundraising breakfast. https://t.co/t9xFTuB9Gj pic.twitter.com/W1cPgrKJWt— News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) August 12, 2024
Attendees of the exclusive SA breakfast were expected to pony up $3,300 per person or $5,000 per couple in donations for a chance to be in the same room as the Republican senator from Ohio, according to multiple media reports.
Event programs obtained by the New York Times showed that photo ops came with a $15,000 price tag while participation in a roundtable discussion ran a steep $25,000. However, the priciest option was joining the host committee, which required a cool $50,000 donation.
After the brief jaunt to the Alamo City, Vance was off to the next fundraiser, which is this evening in Houston.
New — JD Vance to Texas this weekend.— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) August 7, 2024
Raising dough in Laredo, Houston and San Antonio.https://t.co/04HPv16jac pic.twitter.com/RlEr6G4JuR
