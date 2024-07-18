Jeff Yass, billionaire school voucher advocate, gives Greg Abbott another $4 million

click to enlarge Texas Tribune / Eddie Gaspar Gov. Greg Abbott delivers opening remarks at a speaking event where he announced his endorsement for President Donald Trump in his reelection campaign, in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023.

Pennsylvania GOP megadonor Jeff Yass kicked in another $4 million to Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year to boost the governor’s bid to unseat Texas House Republicans who oppose private school vouchers.

The April 3 donation, revealed this week in a campaign finance report filed by Abbott, was Yass’ second major contribution to the GOP governor this election cycle. The billionaire TikTok investor donated $6 million to Abbott in December, believed to be the largest single political donation in Texas history.

Yass’ more recent $4 million contribution was part of a haul of nearly $30 million Abbott reported over the first half of the year, an eye-popping figure for a governor who is not on the ballot this year.

Abbott has established himself as the most prolific fundraiser in the state’s political history. He ended June with more than $51 million in his campaign account, even after spending some $12 million on his crusade to secure a pro-voucher majority in the Texas House.

Abbott spent much of 2023 trying to muscle a program through the House that would let parents use taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools. After hitting a wall in the lower chamber, Abbott turned to the primary elections, campaigning against Republicans — most of them from rural districts — who joined with Democrats last fall to block vouchers.

He appeared to come away from the primaries with a pro-voucher majority, helping oust nine GOP voucher holdouts and nominate four more four pro-voucher candidates to fill seats vacated by retiring voucher opponents.

After the May runoffs, Abbott declared that the House "now has enough votes to pass school choice."

