Jeff Yass, billionaire school voucher advocate, gives Greg Abbott another $4 million

The donation follows another $6 million Yass gave Abbott in January, which the governor’s campaign said was the largest single donation in Texas history.

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 9:26 am

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott delivers opening remarks at a speaking event where he announced his endorsement for President Donald Trump in his reelection campaign, in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023. - Texas Tribune / Eddie Gaspar
Texas Tribune / Eddie Gaspar
Gov. Greg Abbott delivers opening remarks at a speaking event where he announced his endorsement for President Donald Trump in his reelection campaign, in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023.
Pennsylvania GOP megadonor Jeff Yass kicked in another $4 million to Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year to boost the governor’s bid to unseat Texas House Republicans who oppose private school vouchers.

The April 3 donation, revealed this week in a campaign finance report filed by Abbott, was Yass’ second major contribution to the GOP governor this election cycle. The billionaire TikTok investor donated $6 million to Abbott in December, believed to be the largest single political donation in Texas history.

Yass’ more recent $4 million contribution was part of a haul of nearly $30 million Abbott reported over the first half of the year, an eye-popping figure for a governor who is not on the ballot this year.

Abbott has established himself as the most prolific fundraiser in the state’s political history. He ended June with more than $51 million in his campaign account, even after spending some $12 million on his crusade to secure a pro-voucher majority in the Texas House.

Abbott spent much of 2023 trying to muscle a program through the House that would let parents use taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools. After hitting a wall in the lower chamber, Abbott turned to the primary elections, campaigning against Republicans — most of them from rural districts — who joined with Democrats last fall to block vouchers.

He appeared to come away from the primaries with a pro-voucher majority, helping oust nine GOP voucher holdouts and nominate four more four pro-voucher candidates to fill seats vacated by retiring voucher opponents.

After the May runoffs, Abbott declared that the House "now has enough votes to pass school choice."

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

