Joost de Vries out as CEO of San Antonio startup DeLorean

click to enlarge Michael Karlis DeLorean Motors Reimagined currently operates from this office at Port San Antonio.

Joost de Vries, the CEO of a San Antonio-based startup vying to resurrect the

DeLorean sports car as an electric

, appears to have quietly resigned in October,

De Vries' departure is just the latest twist for DeLorean Motors Reimagined. Since making national headlines in early 2022 by announcing its plans for the car during

faced a high-profile lawsuit and delayed the launch of its first model, the Alpha 5.









DeLorean Motors ReImagined didn't respond to the Current's phone calls and emails seeking comment on De Vries' resignation.



California-based electric vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive filed a lawsuit in August 2022 against De Vries and three other DeLorean Motors ReImagined execs — all of whom were former Karma employees. The suit accused the quartet of intellectual property theft, and was settled out of court in September. What's more, De Vries' resignation means that only one of the DeLorean executives named as a defendant in the suit is still working there. That person is Alan Yuan, who's now interim CEO, according to his LinkedIn profile.









However, the lawsuit isn't the only hiccup for DeLorean Motors Reimagined as it's tried to launch its electric sports car. DeLorean Motors Reimagined's former Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz and Vice President of Brand and Creative Neilo Harris — the other two defendants named in the legal action — also appear to have left the company. Beetz has deleted any mention of DeLorean Motors Reimagined from his LinkedIn page, while Harris has deleted his time at the venture from his online resume and portfolio.




