Joost de Vries out as CEO of San Antonio startup DeLorean

De Vries' departure is just the latest twist for DeLorean Motors Reimagined. Since making national headlines in early 2022 by announcing its plans for the car during Super Bowl LVI, the company has faced a high-profile lawsuit and delayed the launch of its first model, the Alpha 5.
California-based electric Karma filed a lawsuit in August 2022 against De Vries and three other DeLorean Motors Reimagined execs — all of whom former Karma employees. The suit accused the quartet of intellectual property theft, and was settled out of court in September.
However, the lawsuit isn't the only hiccup for DeLorean Motors Reimagined as it's tried to launch its electric sports car.
This fall, shortly before De Vries' departure, customers who paid deposits for the Alpha 5 cars raised alarm bells, saying employees hadn't answered answering phone or email inquiries about when they expected to deliver the vehicles.
Shortly after DeLorean Motors Reimagined and Karma reached their settlement, De Vries told the Express-News his company had "successfully closed a round of financing" and was gearing up for another round of fundraising. He also said executives were looking to take the company public.
The company hasn't filed with federal regulators to make a public offering, and it's unclear how much other financing it's secured. However, it does appear the company has raised some $3 million by selling deposits for the Alpha 5, , according to publicly available transaction data.
Keeping in line with its futuristic theming, DeLorean Motors Reimagined opted to sell deposits for the vehicle in the form of non-fungible token, or NFTs — unique digital assets that exist on a blockchain that cannot be reproduced or edited.
DeLorean sold 1,235 of those NFTs at $2,500 each, transaction data shows.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed