Judge lets suit proceed against San Antonio over police shooting of Charles 'Chop' Roundtree

The lawsuit accuses Officer Steve Casanova of using excessive force by firing into an occupied house during a call.

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 9:57 am

Family members protest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, demanding justice for Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr. in 2018. - INSTAGRAM / ATTY_DARYL_WASHINGTON
Instagram / atty_daryl_washington
Family members protest in front of the Bexar County Courthouse, demanding justice for Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr. in 2018.
A federal judge has swatted down the City of San Antonio's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man fatally shot by an SAPD officer in 2018, the Express-News reports.

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam's ruling will allow a civil trial scheduled for August to proceed ahead against Officer Steve Casanova in the Oct. 17, 2018 shooting of 18-year-old Charles "Chop" Roundtree Jr. , according to the daily.

Local police accountability activists have repeatedly cited the high-profile shooting as a reason for better SAPD oversight. In 2020, Roundtree was also among 22 victims of police violence honored by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks as part of its players' support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The lawsuit accuses Casanova of using excessive force by firing into an occupied house during a call. It also accuses the city of failing to train and adequately oversee the officer.

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam rejected motions from both the city and Casanova to prevent the civil case from moving ahead, according to the Express-News. Pulliam said a jury must hear the case to sort out discrepancies between police statements and other evidence presented in the case, including witness testimonies.

During the 2018 incident, Casanova responded to an assault call at a home on the city's West Side. The officer said one of the people inside the house reached for a gun, prompting him to open fire.

One of Casanova's bullets cut through the intended victim's buttocks and struck Roundtree, who was unarmed, hitting him in the chest.

In 2019, a Bexar County grand jury declined to indict Casanova over the shooting.

