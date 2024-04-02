Judge OKs migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard to sue plane firm

Wikipedia Commons / Papas Dos
A flight paid for by the State of Florida carried 50 Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
A federal judge ruled Monday that migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two years ago can sue the charter-flight business that deposited them in the Northeastern resort town, the Associated Press reports
.
Under Monday’s ruling
in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, the Venezuelan migrants can move ahead with a lawsuit against Florida's Vertol Systems Co., according to the AP.
Under orders from DeSantis, the State of Florida paid Vertol to transport the group of 50 asylum seekers, who were falsely promised jobs and housing
if they embarked on the flight.
The migrants' suit also named DeSantis, who conferred with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office
about Texas' program of busing migrants to other cities prior to organizing the flights. However, the ruling states that the Boston-based court doesn't have jurisdiction over DeSantis, according to the AP.
The facts in the case "support an inference that Vertol and the other Defendants specifically targeted Plaintiffs because they were Latinx immigrants," according to the judge's ruling.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed