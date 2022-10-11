Judge orders Bexar County to add dozens more voting locations around San Antonio for midterms

The county must operate 388 voting centers to comply with state law, Visiting Judge Martha Tanner ruled.

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio.
A state district judge has ordered Bexar County to increase its number of polling places by dozens of locations ahead of the midterm elections.

The county, which originally proposed cutting the number of voting centers to 259 from the 302 it operated last federal election cycle, must operate 388 to comply with state law, Visiting Judge Martha Tanner ruled.

"The public interest lies in increased voter participation and following the plain language of the Texas Election Code with regards to the provisions at issue in this case," Tanner wrote in a temporary injunction issued Monday.

The ruling is a victory for the Texas Civil Rights Project, which sued county commissioners on behalf of progressive voter-mobilization group the Texas Organizing Project. TCRP won a similar suit in 2020, forcing the county to reopen voting locations it planned to shutter ahead of the last presidential election.

Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen has argued that Bexar County could get by with fewer polling places because new rules allow voters to cast ballots outside of their precincts. She also argued that the reduction would help her office deal with staffing shortages.

Later, Callanen's office revised its plan, saying it would run 267 voting centers.

However, Tanner ruled that even the upward revision would put the county in violation of the Texas Election Code. Cutting the number of locations would make it hard for TOP and other groups to help those who need assistance to get to the polls, she added. 
"Plaintiff TOP’s members additionally help individuals who lack transportation get to the polls in order to vote," the judge wrote. "These efforts are made more difficult when polling places are closed or are made more distant from the voters."

News Slideshows

A co-chair of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is selling this mid-century San Antonio mansion

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it
Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

