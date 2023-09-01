BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Judge rules Texas law requiring age verification at porn sites dicks over First Amendment rights

PornHub sued to overturn the new rule on free-speech grounds, and a judge agreed, calling the law 'unconstitutional on its face.'

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Free porn site Pornhub won a court victory over the state of Texas. - Shutterstock / charnsitr
Shutterstock / charnsitr
Free porn site Pornhub won a court victory over the state of Texas.
Yet another court has ruled that the GOP-dominated Texas Legislature overstepped constitutional bounds during this year's culture war-fueled session.

On Thursday, a federal judge in San Antonio ruled that a new state law forcing porn sites to use age-verification measures — such as a requiring users to submit facial scans or pictures of their government-issued photo IDs — violates the First Amendment. The law also would require sites to bear a “Texas Health and Human Services Warning” about the dangers of ogling porn.

Website PornHub and adult-entertainment industry advocacy group The Free Speech Coalition sued to overturn House Bill 1181 on free-speech grounds. Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas agreed, calling it overly broad and "unconstitutional on its face."

“The statute is not narrowly tailored and chills the speech of Plaintiffs and adults who wish to access sexual materials,” Ezra wrote in his decision.

A similar law went into effect in Louisiana early this year, prompting Pornhub and its allies to sue. The adult site's web traffic in Louisiana plummeted by 80% after that statute passed, according to a Texas Public Radio report.

Ezra's ruling is the latest to slap down a newly adopted Texas law as a violation of free-speech rights.

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a new state law that critics say amounts to a ban on public drag performances. The same day, yet another federal judge said he'll block a recently passed state law requiring booksellers to review any materials sold to schools to ensure they don't contain sexually explicit material.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

By Brandon Rodriguez

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.

Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

By Michael Karlis

Workers at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots during the height of the pandemic.

Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

By Michael Karlis

At least 41 inmates in Texas State Prisons have died due to heat-related illness or unknown conditions this summer, according to the Texas Tribune.

Also in News

San Antonio residents may see increase in trash pickup fees starting next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

A solid waste management side loader parks in front of one of the San Antonio Missions.

San Antonio City Council approves water-break requirement for contractors

By Brandon Rodriguez

Labor supporters gather outside of City Hall Thursday afternoon to celebrate a new city ordinance requiring water and work breaks.

San Antonio ranks as the No. 3 best city for surviving zombie apocalypse, study says

By Michael Karlis

Three Texas cities — including San Antonio, Houston and Austin — were ranked among the top six cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Guinness World Record for largest-ever piñata set in San Antonio

By Brandon Rodriguez

The piñata measured 6.161 meters wide, 18.015 meters long, and 30.448 meters tall, making it the largest in the world.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us