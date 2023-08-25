LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Judge temporarily blocks Texas’ ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans kids

The state attorney general’s office could appeal the state district court injunction in a bid to let the law go into effect Sept. 1 while legal battles play out.

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 4:37 pm

Texas Tribune / Evan L'Roy
A state district court judge has temporarily blocked a Texas law banning transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

In her injunction Friday, Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel wrote that Senate Bill 14 “interferes with Texas families’ private decisions and strips Texas parents … of the right to seek, direct, and provide medical care for their children.”

Texas lawmakers passed SB 14 during this year’s regular legislative session, in addition to several other pieces of legislation affecting the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

Texas families and doctors sued the state in July with the hope of blocking the law. They argued SB 14 violates the Texas Constitution because it strips parents’ rights to make decisions about their child’s health care and discriminates against transgender kids because it restricts them from accessing certain types of care.

The state could appeal the state district court’s decision in an effort to let the law go into effect Sept. 1.

This story will be updated; check back for details.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

