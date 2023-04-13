Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Juror blasts Texas Gov. Abbott’s threat to pardon Black Lives Matter protest shooter as a 'travesty'

The alternate juror also told the Associated Press that Abbott's statement, which came less than 24 hours after the verdict, was an 'egregious overreach.'

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 9:34 am

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious at a press event. - Instagram / governorabbott
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious at a press event.
An alternate juror in the trial over the 2020 shooting of a Black Lives Matter protester in Austin called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s threat to pardon the convicted murderer a "travesty" and an "egregious overreach," the Associated Press reports.

Jere Dowell told the wire service on Wednesday that prosecutors assembled a strong case against defendant Daniel Perry, who was working as a ride-share driver when he shot and killed protester Garrett Foster. Foster had been legally carrying an AK-47 while on a 2020 BLM protest march.

Dowell — the first juror to speak publicly about Abbott's claim he'll pardon Perry — didn't have a vote in the murder conviction, the AP reports. Even so, she was present during jury deliberations and agreed with the verdict.

“I just think it’s a travesty,” Dowell said of the Republican governor's statement, which came via twitter less than 24 hours after the verdict.

Abbott pledged to pardon Perry as far-right figures including Fox News personality Tucker Carlson expressed public outrage at the conviction. 

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

