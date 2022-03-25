Jury awards more than $10 million to family of San Antonio man shot by Bexar County deputies

Screen Capture / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Gilbert Flores raises his hands just before his 2015 death.
A federal jury found that two Bexar County sheriff’s deputies violated the constitutional rights of a domestic violence suspect they shot and killed in 2015 while his hands were raised, the Express-News reports
.
After three days of testimony, the jury concluded on Thursday that
Greg Vazquez and Robert Sanchez, who's since retired, used excessive force against Gilbert Flores, who was fatally shot outside a home in far north Bexar County, according to the daily.
Flores' family will receive $10.35 million as part of the verdict, the paper reports.
Flores’ mother dialed 911 on Aug. 28, 2015, to report her son had beaten his wife and infant daughter. Flores could be heard on the call saying he was going to commit “suicide by cop,” according to 911 recordings
.
Flores was armed with a knife when he was shot, but video from the incident appears to show him raise his hands before the deputies opened fire.
According to sworn statements from the deputies, Flores yelled, “Shoot me, I’m not going back to prison” when they approached him. They also maintained that he attempted to stab one of them.
Neither Flores' family nor the two defendants offered comments to the Express-News
following the trial.
