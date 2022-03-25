Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Jury awards more than $10 million to family of San Antonio man shot by Bexar County deputies

Video of the 2015 incident appears to show the suspect raise his hands before two deputies open fire.

By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 9:54 am

Gilbert Flores raises his hands just before his 2015 death. - SCREEN CAPTURE / BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Screen Capture / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Gilbert Flores raises his hands just before his 2015 death.
A federal jury found that two Bexar County sheriff’s deputies violated the constitutional rights of a domestic violence suspect they shot and killed in 2015 while his hands were raised, the Express-News reports.

After three days of testimony, the jury concluded on Thursday that Greg Vazquez and Robert Sanchez, who's since retired, used excessive force against Gilbert Flores, who was fatally shot outside a home in far north Bexar County, according to the daily.

Flores' family will receive $10.35 million as part of the verdict, the paper reports.

Flores’ mother dialed 911 on Aug. 28, 2015, to report her son had beaten his wife and infant daughter. Flores could be heard on the call saying he was going to commit “suicide by cop,” according to 911 recordings.

Flores was armed with a knife when he was shot, but video from the incident appears to show him raise his hands before the deputies opened fire.

According to sworn statements from the deputies, Flores yelled, “Shoot me, I’m not going back to prison” when they approached him. They also maintained that he attempted to stab one of them.

Neither Flores' family nor the two defendants offered comments to the Express-News following the trial. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

Trending

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

By Michael Karlis

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis now in hospice care, according to his brother

Saddle Sore: Think it's expensive fueling up your car right now? Try owning a horse.

By Michael Karlis

Recent viral videos showed Texans riding horses in lieu of spending big at the gas pump.

Also in News

Abortion funds bring new legal challenges to overturn Texas ban

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Protesters hold signs reading, “Bans off our bodies,” outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

By Sanford Nowlin

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

By Lomi Kriel and Perla Trevino, The Texas Tribune and Propublica, and Andrew Rodriguez Calderón and Keri Blakinger, The Marshall Project

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

Texas’ traditionally sleepy school board races are suddenly attracting attention — and money

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Parents demonstrate in front of the Frisco Independent School District building demanding a mask mandate for the district and improved sanitation and air conditions for students in Frisco on Sept. 10, 2021. The demonstration was organized by Unified Parents of Frisco, formed in response to the pandemic and its consequences on their children’s lives and education.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us