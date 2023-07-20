Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Justice Department launches probe into Texas' treatment of migrants at the border

The U.S. State Department has also sent inquiries to Gov. Greg Abbott office about a floating buoy barrier along the Rio Grande.

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 11:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety both deny the allegations made in the Hearst News report, saying that no orders have been given that would "compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally." - Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety both deny the allegations made in the Hearst News report, saying that no orders have been given that would "compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."
The U.S. Department of Justice, along with other federal agencies, are looking into Texas' treatment of migrants along the border after disturbing allegations of human rights violations, the Express-News reports.

"The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are actively working with [the Department of Homeland Security] and other relevant agencies to assess the situation," Xochitl Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, told the daily.

Word of the probe comes following a Hearst Newspapers report that a Texas Department of Public Safety agent alleged that troopers deployed along the Rio Grande as part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star were instructed to push migrants injured by barbed wire back into the river. One of those pushed into the river was a 19-year-old pregnant woman having a miscarriage, the agent said.

The agent also said that officials were instructed not to provide migrants with drinking water, even in the extreme Texas heat, according to Hearst's reporting.

Other agencies, including the U.S. State Department, have also launched inquiries into Abbott's controversial $4.4 billion border crackdown. Specifically, the State Department told the Express-News on Tuesday that Texas hasn't responded to requests for information about a floating buoy barrier Abbott ordered installed along the Rio Grande earlier this month.

Eagle Pass landowner Hugo Urbina also said he  witnessed razor wire attached to the buoys injure several migrants, the Express-News also reported.

Texas Democrats including San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro expressed outrage following Hearst's report and asked federal officials to launch an investigation. Houston Congressman Al Green  suggested that articles of impeachment should be filed against Abbott if allegations in Heart's report are proven to be true.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a Wednesday press conference that he will no longer meet with Abbott.

"We are going to keep condemning all the anti-immigrant and anti-Mexican politicians," Lopez Obrador said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Abbott and DPS have both emphatically denied the mistreatment of migrants along the border. In a statement, the governor's office said "no orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

The Republican governor's statement also argued for the necessity of the buoys and barbed wire, adding, "the absence of these tools and strategies — including concertina wire that snags clothing — encourages migrants to make potentially life-threatening and illegal crossings."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio to witness two rare solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

Study: Texas ranks as the state with nation's lowest quality of life

By Michael Karlis

Texas' restrictive abortion ban and ongoing attacks against the LGBTQ+ community are among the reasons why Texas ranked so low on CNBC's list.

Texas Democrat calls for Gov. Greg Abbott's impeachment over migrants' treatment

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference during the early stages of Operation Lone Star.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to renew school voucher push in fall special session

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to renew school voucher push in fall special session

Also in News

It's easier to rent an apartment in San Antonio than most other cities, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Rentals in the Alamo City remain on the market for 44 days on average, with only about seven people competing for each property, according to the new report.

San Antonio Zoo to release 27 baby Texas Horned Lizards as part of conservation program

By Brandon Rodriguez

A baby horned toad lays inside a cage at the Center for Conservation & Research at the San Antonio Zoo. The horned toads are identified by the crown of horns found on their heads.

San Antonio tied with last year's heat stroke numbers — and summer's not over yet

By Michael Karlis

So far, San Antonio has tied 2022 for the number of reported heat strokes, according to Metro Health.

San Antonio ranks among most affordable U.S. vacation destinations, according to study

By Michael Karlis

A trip to San Antonio costs an average of $319 per person each day, according to a new analysis.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us