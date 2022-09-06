Kanye West teases fashion venture with San Antonio Shoemakers amid flurry of Instagram posts

The controversial rapper appeared to hint at the idea of collaborating with SAS, a brand with a loyal following among senior citizens.

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 1:13 pm

click to enlarge West has spent the better part of the past week airing his grievances with shoemaker Adidas and its board members on social media. - Wikimedia Commons / Jason Persse
Wikimedia Commons / Jason Persse
West has spent the better part of the past week airing his grievances with shoemaker Adidas and its board members on social media.
Kanye West may be looking to partner with a San Antonio-based shoe manufacturer — at least according to the mercurial rapper and fashion designer's latest flurry of social media posts.

West has spent the better part of the past week firing off grievances about shoemaker Adidas and members of its board, claiming the German-based sneaker giant has been swiping his designs and "releasing old shoes."

On Monday, the hip-hop artist took to Instagram again, this time saying he wants to move on from Adidas and find a shoe company that would put him in the driver's seat.

"What shoe company will give me control? I need to be the head of the board and the chief decision maker," West wrote in the post.

Hours later, the rapper posted a picture of the San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS) company logo but provided no other information.

Founded more than four decades ago, Alamo City-based SAS focuses on comfortable footwear, including shoes for diabetics. The company's popularity with senior citizens makes a partnership with Yeezy seem like a stretch, especially since the rapper's fashion line focuses on ultra-modern designs.

Even so, some Instagram users seemed excited about the possibility of West taking control of the Alamo City business.

"Let's go 210," Instagram user @thodoges02 wrote.

Others poked fun at the prospect. Instagram user @eliza123go commented that SAS was her "grandma's favorite brand."

West first began working with Adidas in 2015, using it to launch his Yeezy shoe line. The rapper has also partnered Louis Vuitton, Nike, and most recently, the GAP.

Adidas hasn't publicly reacted to West's Instagram posts, according media reports, and SAS didn't immediately respond to the Current's request for comment.

However, the San Antonio-based company did provide a brief statement to the Express-News.

"We sincerely appreciate the interest Ye (Kanye West) has expressed towards our company and look forward to continuing the conversation around a potential collaboration," an SAS spokesperson said in the emailed statement.

Perhaps in next few days, we'll see whether West's SAS overtures are any more grounded in reality than his short-lived 2020 presidential campaign.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

News Slideshows

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Trending

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

By Patrick Svitek, Carla Astudillo and Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to attendees at a town hall in Abilene on Aug. 16, 2022.

Evangelical church no longer plans to operate from public school in Mahncke Park, officials say

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he wanted the public school to become financially dependent on his church.

Zombie Deer Disease case documented in Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly transmissible and often fatal neurological disease found in deer populations.

San Antonio opening plaza in River Walk Art Garden to recognize contributions of labor leaders

By Jake Fortune

Downtown's Labor Plaza is dedicated to commemorating labor leaders in the United States and across the country.

Also in News

Beto O’Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

By Patrick Svitek, Carla Astudillo and Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to attendees at a town hall in Abilene on Aug. 16, 2022.

What you need to know about the new omicron booster shots

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Both Moderna and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech created boosters that contain instructions for making the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants’ spike protein as well as the original virus’ spike protein.

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Texas Gov. Abbott said rape victims, who aren't exempt from Texas' abortion ban, can get the Plan B pill.

Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas

By Allison P. Erickson, The Texas Tribune

A woman receives ultrasound in a clinic.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us