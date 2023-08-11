LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Ken Paxton, Ron Nirenberg: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

An article talking to actor Damian Chapa about the cult film Blood In, Blood Out also racked up lots of reads.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 2:53 pm

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family after he wins his fourth and final term as San Antonio mayor. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family after he wins his fourth and final term as San Antonio mayor.
High-profile political players and a cult movie with a strong San Antonio following were among the Current's most-read stories this week.

Topping the list was our Assclown Alert column blasting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office for appealing a court decision that would have given doctors some discretion for terminating pregnancies for women facing potential health risks for carrying their fetus to term.

Next up was a story looking at speculation that San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who's spent plenty of time lately in the national spotlight, might be in line for a job in the Biden White House.

However, proving that puro San Anto culture always draws an audience, our No. 3 article traffic-wise was an interview with actor Damian Chapa about the film Blood In, Blood Out, which remains popular as ever with Alamo City audiences. Indeed, Chapa will be visiting Traders Village this weekend to meet fans and sign autographs.

10. Federal agency warned Texas for months that its border wire, buoys are illegal

9. Mexican President blasts Gov. Greg Abbott over anti-immigration buoys

8. Texas Democrats demand U.S. Border Patrol stop cooperating with state DPS

7. Northside ISD calls on retired teachers to fill dozens of teacher vacancies

6. San Antonio band Girl in a Coma reuniting to play three 'farewell' shows

5. San Antonio's Frost Bank faces possible credit downgrade over recession fears

4. San Antonio's Camp Hot Wells expands hours until midnight

3. Damian Chapa making stop in San Antonio to celebrate 30th anniversary of Blood In Blood Out

2. Report: White House could be eyeing San Antonio's Nirenberg for role

1. Assclown Alert: Ignoring medical realities for the sake of cruelty with Ken Paxton

Tags:

