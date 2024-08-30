TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Ken Paxton takes Dallas to court over gun ban at State Fair

With the State Fair opening in less than a month, the Attorney General is asking a Dallas County judge to overturn the ban on guns.

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A political battle over a gun ban at the State Fair has escalated with a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General who seeks to overturn the ban. - Texas Tribune / Allison V. Smith
Texas Tribune / Allison V. Smith
A political battle over a gun ban at the State Fair has escalated with a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General who seeks to overturn the ban.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The state and its third biggest city are set to square off in court over a ban on guns at Texas' most celebrated tribute to itself — the State Fair.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday that he is suing the city of Dallas and state fair officials for its new policy of banning all firearms from the fairgrounds.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit asks a Dallas County District Court to order the City of Dallas and state fair officials not to enforce the gun ban at the Fair during its run from Sept. 27 until Oct. 20.

“Neither the City of Dallas nor the State Fair of Texas can infringe on Texans’ right to self-defense,” Paxton wrote in his statement. “I warned fifteen days ago that if they did not end their unlawful conduct I would see them in court, and now I will.”

The City of Dallas said it disagreed with Paxton’s allegations against its interim city manager.

“The City was not involved in the State Fair of Texas’ announcement of its enhanced weapons policy,” a Dallas spokesperson said in a statement. “The State Fair of Texas is a private event operated and controlled by a private, nonprofit entity and not the City.”

Karissa Condoianis, a state fair spokesperson, said Friday that fair officials were standing by their decision.

"The State Fair of Texas will continue to prioritize providing a safe and secure environment for our millions of fairgoers, as well as our staff, vendors, and volunteers. As a private, not-for-profit organization leasing Fair Park for our annual State Fair, we believe we have the right to make this decision and maintain that it is the correct decision to protect the safety of our patrons," she said.

Fair officials announced the new gun ban last month, a year after a shooting at the fair injured three people. Paxton’s suit says that since Fair Park is owned by Dallas, the policy change violates state law, which allows licensed gun owners to carry in places owned or leased by governmental entities, unless otherwise prohibited by state law.

According to the filing, Paxton is seeking fines for each day the policy is still in place. In his 15-day ultimatum letter to the interim city manager, he acknowledged that some buildings located on the Fair Park premises, like the Cotton Bowl and other buildings that are used for scholastic events are areas where guns are prohibited by state law.

Hours before the lawsuit was announced, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told The Texas Tribune that he has “absolute confidence in the Dallas Police Department and in the organizers of the nonprofit State Fair of Texas to keep people safe during the largest annual event in Dallas."

Fair officials have said the fair policy change was a safety measure related to last year’s shooting. Law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Cameron Turner in connection with the shooting. The officials said he opened fire at the fair’s food court and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Paxton was not the only government official to express frustrations about the new gun policy; shortly after the announcement, a wave of Republican state lawmakers and gun advocacy groups voiced displeasure with it.

The state lawmakers signed a petition pressuring State Fair officials to rescind the new policy, saying the new policy makes the fair “less safe” and adding: “Gun free zones are magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil."

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food launches GoFundMe so it can reopen

By Suzanne Townsend

Owner and Chef Garlan L. McPherson needs the community's support.

Neon Moon Saloon opening Friday on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip

By Stephanie Koithan

Neon Moon Saloon has taken over the former location of Squeezebox.

San Antonio Rep. Castro submits 25 Latino films to Library of Congress

By Stephanie Koithan

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro sought recommendations earlier this summer for inclusion in the list.

San Antonio Councilman McKee-Rodriguez throwing Nicki Minaj pre-party

By Stephanie Koithan

Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (right) poses with husband Nathan McKee-Rodriguez (left) at the Nicki Minaj concert at Austin's Moody Center in May.

San Antonio Pets Alive! asks for public help as kennel reaches capacity

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Pets Alive! asks for public help as kennel reaches capacity

San Antonio residents, some on City Council push back on ballpark proposal

By Michael Karlis

Community members take turns at the mic during Thursday's City Council meeting.

Neon Moon Saloon opening Friday on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip

By Stephanie Koithan

Neon Moon Saloon has taken over the former location of Squeezebox.

San Antonio Rep. Castro submits 25 Latino films to Library of Congress

By Stephanie Koithan

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro sought recommendations earlier this summer for inclusion in the list.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us