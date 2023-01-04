Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial

The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 2:49 pm

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, faces an intoxication manslaughter trial this spring. - Courtesy Photo / Kendall County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Photo / Kendall County Sheriff's Office
Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, faces an intoxication manslaughter trial this spring.

The son of Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier has been subpoenaed to testify in the intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, according to paperwork obtained by the Current.

Bryson Auxier was served on Dec. 24, the subpoena from the Kendall County District Attorney's Office shows. The document doesn't include specifics on why Bryson Auxier is expected to testify, other than that he's expected to "give evidence on behalf of the State and Defendant."

However, a source familiar with the matter said Bryson Auxier and Batchelor are close friends who often hung out at Boerne bars, including Salvador Dobbs and Peggy's on the Green, prior to her arrest last summer.

Batchelor is accused of driving the wrong way down State Highway 45 outside Boerne on Jun. 2. Her Ford F-150 struck a sedan driven by 49-year-old David Belter, killing him, according to charges brought by Kendall County Criminal District Attorney Manuel Cardenas.

At the time of the crash, Batchelor had a blood alcohol level of .116 — more than double the legal driving limit, according to police records cited by the Boerne Star. She also tested positive for cannabinoids, opiates and amphetamines, the paper reports.

The June incident isn't the first time the Hill Country socialite has faced trouble on the roads.

As previously reported by the Current, Batchelor pled guilty to a 2018 DWI charge in Kendall County. However, the DA's office declined to pursue charges against Batchelor for a separate 2021 hit-and-run — even though police at the scene recommended DWI charges, records show.

When contacted by the Current in June, Boerne police officials declined to explain why Batchelor was never charged for the 2021 incident, in which she allegedly struck two cars parked at an apartment complex.

Batchelor's intoxication manslaughter trial is set to begin Mar. 27 in Kendall County's 451st District Court.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio investment group unveils details about Tower Life Building renovation

By Michael Karlis

The redevelopment also includes plans for a affordable housing, the Express-News reports.

San Antonio-area militia spins COVID conspiracy after collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

By Michael Karlis

Buffalo Bill's safety Damar Hamlin, 24, (pictured above) collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Despite San Antonio's rising homicide rate, the Alamo City still had less murders than some other large U.S. cities, including Denver, Dallas and Minneapolis.

Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply

By Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Produce at District Market Green Grocer in Houston on May 18, 2022.

Also in News

Texas family planning clinics require parental consent for birth control following court ruling

By Eleanor Klibanoff and Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Following a recent court ruling, birth control pills will no longer be provided to teens without parental consent at clinics that receive federal funding through Title X.

Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply

By Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Produce at District Market Green Grocer in Houston on May 18, 2022.

Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A fentanyl test kit in a storage unit in Dallas on Aug. 24.

Bad Takes: Donald Trump isn't the only threat U.S. democracy is facing from within

By Kevin Sanchez

Dare we imagine the damage that Trump might have wrought had he actually been charismatic?
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us