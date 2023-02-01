KSAT sports anchor facing DWI charge once voiced outrage over a drinking-and-driving acquittal

In 1985, while serving as a juror, Simmons expressed his anger about a DWI suspect being allowed to go free.

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 3:33 pm

Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT on Monday after being arrested on a DWI charge.
Twitter / GregSimmonsKSAT
Greg Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT on Monday after being arrested on a DWI charge.
Former KSAT sports broadcaster Greg Simmons, now facing a headline-making DWI charge, expressed outrage in 1985 when a suspect in a separate drinking-and-driving case was acquitted.

Express-News reporter Timothy Fanning uncovered the decades-old irony, tweeting out an excerpt from an Express-News report on the 1985 DWI trial of Joe Neaves III, the son of former Bexar County Sheriff Joe Neaves. That case was ruled a mistrial after the presiding judge exited the courtroom, leaving a witness unattended on the stand, according to the paper.

In the 38-year-old article excerpt shared by Fanning, Simmons — one of six jurors on the Neaves trial — expressed outrage about the suspect being allowed to walk.
"I never heard the officer say anything, but the judge should have never left the witness on the stand while he (the judge) was out of the courtroom," Simmons said, according to the excerpt. The former KSAT sports anchor and producer added that he would have issued a guilty verdict if given the chance.

Reports suggest that Simmons isn't about to enter a guilty verdict for himself.

Days after his Jan. 27 arrest, he hired San Antonio attorney Louis D. Martinez, according to the Express-News. The daily described Martinez as a "DWI defense specialist."

For those who need a refresher, Simmons was arrested in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 27 after a Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy noticed his car swerving and driving 20 mph under the speed limit, according to an earlier Express-News report.

Simmons resigned from his position at KSAT Monday, and an arraignment in his case is set for Feb. 28.

