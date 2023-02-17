Larry Garza, Public School Funding: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.
San Antonio said goodbye to a pair of beloved local figures this week.
Visual artist Jesse Treviño, whose public artworks and hyperrealistic paintings of West Side life captured the city's imagination, died Monday. And Larry Garza, a popular standup comic who continued to find humor in his lengthy battle with cancer, finally succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.
Not surprisingly, remembrances of the two men were among the Current
's most-read stories of the week.
Other stories that attracted high readership included a piece on a top Texas Education Agency official admitting on a recorded phone call that a school voucher plan backed by Gov. Greg Abbott would cut funding for public schools and a look at the Alamo City lagging other Texas cities on a list of most-glamorous places.
Relax, folks, we may may not be glam in the 2-1-0, but we keep it real.
