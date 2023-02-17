Larry Garza, Public School Funding: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Many readers also read our remembrance of famed San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño.

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.
San Antonio said goodbye to a pair of beloved local figures this week.

Visual artist Jesse Treviño, whose public artworks and hyperrealistic paintings of West Side life captured the city's imagination, died Monday. And Larry Garza, a popular standup comic who continued to find humor in his lengthy battle with cancer, finally succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Not surprisingly, remembrances of the two men were among the Current's most-read stories of the week.

Other stories that attracted high readership included a piece on a top Texas Education Agency official admitting on a recorded phone call that a school voucher plan backed by Gov. Greg Abbott would cut funding for public schools and a look at the Alamo City lagging other Texas cities on a list of most-glamorous places.

Relax, folks, we may may not be glam in the 2-1-0, but we keep it real.

10. Revered San Antonio visual artist Jesse Treviño has died following battle with cancer

9. Negotiations between San Antonio officials and Moses Rose's bar owner to begin Wednesday

8. 'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

7. Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail

6. San Antonio City Council approves pot- and abortion-decriminalization measure to go before voters in May

5. San Antonio hotel ranked among most romantic in the nation just ahead of Valentine's Day

4. Walking Dead cast members headed to San Antonio for Valentine's-themed horror market

3. Top Texas education official admits on audio that governor's voucher plan would cut public school funds

2. San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedia A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41

1. San Antonio ranks low on list of most-glamorous cities, lagging behind Dallas, Austin and Houston

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio City Council approves pot- and abortion-decriminalization measure to go before voters in May

By Michael Karlis

Several members of council, including District 8's Manny Pelaez, District 9's John Courage and District 10's Clayton Perry, walked out of the meeting moments before the vote.

Top Texas education official admits on audio that governor's voucher plan would cut public school funds

By Sanford Nowlin

Top Texas education official admits on audio that governor's voucher plan would cut public school funds

Owner of San Antonio bar Moses Rose's says negotiations with state officials for its sale have failed

By Sanford Nowlin

Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu has demanded $17 million for his property thats its on the footprint of the proposed Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott's bunkered State of the State speech a sign of weakness, not strength

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's speech on Thursday included his priorities for the current legislative session, along with familiar right-wing grievances.

Also in News

Latino-founded bank raises $4.5 million to build financial hub for Spanish-speaking immigrants

By Nina Rangel

Comun officials said Latinos are three times more likely to be unbanked.

Protesters gather ahead of Gov. Greg Abbott's speech to decry his scapegoating of immigrants

By Lina Fisher

Carolina Canizales of San Antonio's Immigrant Legal Resource Center speaks during the San Marcos rally.

Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott's bunkered State of the State speech a sign of weakness, not strength

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's speech on Thursday included his priorities for the current legislative session, along with familiar right-wing grievances.

D.C.-based DOJ investigators take over corruption probe into Attorney General Ken Paxton

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton at his primary election results watch party in McKinney on March 1, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us