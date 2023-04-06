Lawmaker calls for investigation over video showing DPS officer push Uvalde shooting victim's mom

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said DPS should investigate the actions of the state trooper, who ejected the mother of a Uvalde shooting victim from a school campus.

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Maite Rodriguez (pictured above) was attempting to pick up her son Caleb when the incident occurred.
Twitter / BCross052422
Maite Rodriguez (pictured above) was attempting to pick up her son Caleb when the incident occurred.
Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate an a video clip appearing to show a trooper shove the mother of a child who died in the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

In the now-viral video, the woman, Maite Rodriguez, is seen banging on the front door of a school for several seconds until someone opens the door to let her inside.
Once inside, an unidentified DPS trooper approaches Rodriguez, grasps her and forcefully pushes out the door.

According to Gutierrez's office, Rodriguez was attempting to take her son Caleb from the school.

"I have my ID, and I am going to get my son out," Rodriguez is seen saying to the trooper in the video as he forces her out of the building.

"I already told her that she's going to be under arrest if she continues.." the officer says to a man filming the altercation, who later identifies himself as Rodriguez's husband.

"Not the fuck she's not," Rodriguez's husband replies.

The video posted by Gutierrez has so far garnered more than 165,000 views. Although Gutierrez admitted to the Express-News that he's unsure about the details surrounding the incident, he said he doesn't like how the officer handled the incident, hence his demand for an investigation.

Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, has supported increased gun regulations in legislative sessions following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

