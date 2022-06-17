Lawmaker says Uvalde Police Department isn't cooperating with Texas House investigation

A three-member committee is in Uvalde to investigate the law-enforcement response to the school shooting that left 21 people dead.

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School. - JOSEPH GUILLEN
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
Members of the Uvalde Police Department are refusing to cooperate with a Texas House committee probing the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, the Express-News reports.

In comments Thursday, Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows — a Republican state rep from Lubbock — said Uvalde school district police department personnel were providing testimony to the three-member panel, according to the daily.

“There is a question mark, however, about the Uvalde Police Department itself, about whether or not they will visit with us voluntarily,” the lawmaker added. “We’ll see if they do that.”

The committee is in Uvalde for two days to hear closed-door testimony about the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Even if Uvalde police officers don't voluntarily testify, the committee has the power to issue subpoenas, the Express-News reports.

Questions have swirled around the law enforcement response to the shooting ever since video emerged of parents begging police to enter the school while the shooter was still inside carrying out his rampage.

Organizations including the Uvalde PD, the school district police and the Texas Department of Public Safety have faced criticism for waiting more than an hour for backup instead of breaking into the classroom to immediately stop the gunman.

Contradictory statements from local and state officials about how those actions unfolded have drawn national scrutiny about the response.

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

