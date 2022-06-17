Lawmaker says Uvalde Police Department isn't cooperating with Texas House investigation

click to enlarge
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
Members of the Uvalde Police Department are refusing to cooperate with a Texas House committee probing the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, the Express-News reports
.
In comments Thursday, Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows — a Republican state rep from Lubbock — said Uvalde school district police department personnel were providing testimony to the three-member panel, according to the daily.
“There is a question mark, however, about the Uvalde Police Department itself, about whether or not they will visit with us voluntarily,” the lawmaker added. “We’ll see if they do that.”
The committee is in Uvalde for two days to hear closed-door testimony about the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Even if Uvalde police officers don't voluntarily testify, the committee has the power to issue subpoenas, the Express-News
reports.
Questions have swirled
around the law enforcement response to the shooting ever since video emerged
of parents begging police to enter the school while the shooter was still inside carrying out his rampage.
Organizations including the Uvalde PD, the school district police and the Texas Department of Public Safety have faced criticism
for waiting more than an hour for backup instead of breaking into the classroom to immediately stop the gunman.
Contradictory statements
from local and state officials about how those actions unfolded have drawn national scrutiny about the response.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.