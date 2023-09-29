BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Lawsuit by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s accusers can continue, Texas Supreme Court rules

The whistleblower lawsuit, which argues that four senior staffers were improperly fired in retaliation for reporting Paxton to the FBI, returns to a Travis County trial court for action.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 2:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal woes still aren't over. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal woes still aren't over.
The Texas Supreme Court has sided with former top deputies of Attorney General Ken Paxton and cleared the way for their whistleblower lawsuit to move forward.

The all-Republican Supreme Court on Friday rejected Paxton’s request to dismiss the lawsuit after the case had been on pause pending a possible settlement with the whistleblowers. The decisions came four days after the whistleblowers asked the court to reinstate the case — and about two weeks after Paxton was acquitted in his impeachment trial before the Texas Senate.

The lawsuit will return to a Travis County trial court.

"We are looking forward to obtaining a trial setting and to preparing this case for trial as soon as possible,” the whistleblowers' lawyers said in a statement.

Four whistleblowers sued the attorney general's office in 2020 for wrongful termination and retaliation after they reported Paxton to the FBI, alleging he abused his office to help a friend and donor, Nate Paul.

They almost settled with the attorney general’s office for $3.3 million earlier this year — until Texas House investigators, concerned about using taxpayer dollars for the settlement, started probing the lawsuit’s claims and recommended Paxton’s impeachment.

The series of events effectively froze the case at the Texas Supreme Court. But on Monday, the whistleblowers held a news conference to announce that they were asking the high court to jump start their case in light of Paxton’s acquittal.

“The political trial is over, and it’s time for the case to return to a real court,” whistleblower Blake Brickman said Monday.

Paxton’s office declined to comment on the news conference, saying only that its lawyers would respond in court. But it appears they did not file a reply prior to Friday’s ruling.

Brickman is a plaintiff in the lawsuit with three other former Paxton deputies: Ryan Vassar, David Maxwell and Mark Penley. The four fired deputies testified as prosecution witnesses at Paxton’s impeachment trial.

The Supreme Court provided no explanation for its decision Friday, noting only that Paxton’s petition for review was denied with Justice Evan Young not participating.

The case reached the Texas Supreme Court in early 2022, after a state appeals court and the trial judge rejected pretrial attempts by Paxton’s agency to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Texas Whistleblower Act protects state workers from retaliation by other employees for reporting potential crimes to law enforcement. Paxton has argued his agency acted properly because it has the right to fire employees “at will” and because the whistleblower law does not apply to Paxton because he is an elected official, not a “public employee.”

“Like the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, and members of this Court, he is an elected officer, chosen by the people of Texas to exercise sovereign authority on their behalf,” Paxton’s office said in its petition for review to the Supreme Court.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday’s ruling.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for demand increase during government shutdown

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.

San Antonio-area priest accused of assaulting elderly woman who worked for church

By Sanford Nowlin

The priest now faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

Also in News

San Antonio's Legoland to host family-friendly Halloween-themed events throughout October

By Brandon Rodriguez

An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event.

P!nk Interrupted, Wemby Controversy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.

EEOC files suit in San Antonio alleging discrimination by group that helps disabled workers

By Sanford Nowlin

The feds have sued a company that helps people with disabilities work as phone-based customer service personnel.

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for demand increase during government shutdown

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us