WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Lawyer Martin Phipps alleges San Antonio councilman deleted message at heart of ethics case

The Ethics Review Board on Tuesday unanimously voted to move forward with an investigation into District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte.

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 1:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte (right) once worked at a law firm operated by attorney Martin Phipps (left). - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte (right) once worked at a law firm operated by attorney Martin Phipps (left).
The public pissing match between District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte and a former colleague turned adversary — controversial San Antonio attorney Martin Phipps — took another odd turn on Tuesday.

After a half-hour executive session, the citizen-appointed Ethics Review Board unanimously voted to move forward with a hearing on an allegation from Phipps that the councilman abused his power asking authorities to investigate the attorney.

The hearing, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14, will allow the board to question Whyte on his actions on April 26, the night before Fiesta's King William Fair.

According to the police report viewed by the Current, Whyte allegedly texted a member of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, advising that deputies should "look carefully" into Phipps. Whyte sent the message after his wife, Lorien, who contacted him and warned that one of Phipps' children might have been in trouble, according to the document.

However, the message mentioned in the police report appears to have vanished from Whyte's phone and wasn't included in the texts the councilman tuned over to the Ethics Review Board, Phipps told reporters following Tuesday's hearing.

"Marc Whyte and his response — sworn under oath — that he had not texted the sheriff's deputies is impossible," Phipps told reporters.

Phipps added that he and his team believe Whyte "altered" the text messages handed over to the board. The attorney said he now plans to request metadata from Whyte's phone.

Whyte wasn't present at Tuesday's meeting, and his office wasn't available for immediate comment at press time Wednesday.

Councilman Whyte and Phipps previously worked together at Phipps' former law firm, Phipps Cavazos PLLC. However, the entanglements between the two men and their families don't end there.

Whyte's wife, is the attorney representing Phipps' ex-wife, Jessica Joyner, in her child custody battle with Phipps.

Phipps maintains that Whyte abused his power by sending the alleged text to Bexar County officials asking them to investigate what the attorney alleges to be a bogus claim about his children's welfare.

Phipps has seen his share of controversy in recent years.

In 2021, Phipps was arrested by San Antonio police on claims that he harassed his second wife, Brenda I. Vega. The two were married for only 34 days, and Vega, who was working as Phipps' legal assistant, alleges that he "induced [her] to enter the marriage by duress."

That arrest came shortly after San Antonio attorney T.J. Mayes and others from Phipps' law firm resigned, citing a hostile workplace, as previously reported by the Current.

Phipps, who represented Bexar County in high-profile opioid litigation, also faced other turbulence. His private jet was repossessed in 2020 after Phipps reportedly defaulted on a $1.7 million loan. Most recently, Phipps has been locked in a legal battle with Fort Worth-based CDC Enterprises, which is seeking to evict his rooftop bar Paramour.

Meanwhile, Whyte is still battling a December DWI charge.

Stay tuned.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

GoFundMe launched for family of CPS Energy worker who died restoring power in San Antonio

By Sabrina Ye

Clayton Kloesel worked for CPS Energy for more than a decade. His father and wife are also employed by the utility.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz hit with another ethics complaint over his podcast deal

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.

Texas A&M University grads are the most attractive in Texas, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M also was ranked the No. 4 "cultiest college" by scholarship-resource service BrokeScholar.

Allred and Texas Dems bundle resources across the ballot

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is seaking a seat in the U.S. Senate, at a campaign kickoff hosted by the Travis County Democratic Party on July 21, 2024, in Austin.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz hit with another ethics complaint over his podcast deal

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.

Texas A&M University grads are the most attractive in Texas, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M also was ranked the No. 4 "cultiest college" by scholarship-resource service BrokeScholar.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us