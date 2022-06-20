Lifeless body pulled from San Antonio's River Walk

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
The man body had no apparent signs of trauma, according to KSAT.
A man's lifeless body was pulled from the San Antonio River in the heart of downtown early Monday morning, according to media reports.
A passerby saw the motionless body while strolling along the River Walk near the intersection of St. Mary's and East Commerce streets and immediately called authorities, according to KSAT
.
San Antonio firefighters retrieved the man's body and checked his vital signs. The unidentified male was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m, the TV station reports.
According to KSAST, there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body. No other details regarding the man's death were available at the time of reporting.
Last year, a 50-year-old man drowned after being pushed into the water while walking along the River Walk, KSAT previously reported.
In that instance, the two suspects were taken into police custody not far from the attack.
