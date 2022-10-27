Little improved Texas grid still vulnerable to winter weather, new federal report says

The report contradicts Gov. Greg Abbott's claims about the strength of the state's electric grid.

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 12:42 pm

click to enlarge There would be an excess demand of 18,100 megawatts if the state faces a scenario similar to Winter Storm Uri, according to a new report. - Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
There would be an excess demand of 18,100 megawatts if the state faces a scenario similar to Winter Storm Uri, according to a new report.
A revised report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says Texas' electric grid is little improved and still highly vulnerable to extreme winter weather, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Texas grid operator ERCOT criticized the federal agency's initial report, which became public last fall, claiming it "contained inaccuracies." However, a revised report released Tuesday concluded that Texas still isn't ready for below-freezing temperatures, the Statesman reports.

A similar scenario to Winter Storm Uri, which created havoc for the state in February 2021, would result in 18,100 megawatts of excess consumer demand, FERC noted in the new report. For comparison, the Texas state grid experienced an excess demand of 20,000 megawatts at the height of Uri, according to the Statesman.

In other words, if another Uri were to hit the Lone Star State, ERCOT would have no choice but to implement similar power cuts to those that left hundreds dead in their wake, the Statesman reports, citing FERC's analysis.

The new FERC study contradicts claims by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that the power grid is "stronger than ever before." Indeed, soaring temperatures strained the system this summer, and ERCOT several times asked customers to conserve electricity.

During a campaign stop in San Antonio earlier this summer, gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke criticized Abbott's handling of the grid, pledging to connect ERCOT to the national grid if elected in November.

