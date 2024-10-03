Longshore workers strike has San Antonio residents panic buying toilet paper

Images that harken back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic show grocery store toilet paper aisles ... ahem ... wiped clean. This despite repeated assurances from economists and retailers that the labor stoppage won't effect the supply of bathroom tissue, which is largely produced in the U.S.
San Antonio X user @AnarchoDarling posted a photo of empty shelves at the H-E-B on Bandera Road and Loop 1604.
Meanwhile, X user @texican_raydio also posted photos of barren racks at a different San Antonio H-E-B location.
HEB+ on Bandera/1604 San Antonio pic.twitter.com/aOEuj8W8TR— Nikki Darling (@AnarchoDarling) October 2, 2024
Reddit user @Hot-Promotion2768 also had trouble finding household necessities at the H-E-B off Potranco Road, per a post on the R/SanAntonio page.
San Antonio pic.twitter.com/vZf5bY42Xf— Guey Mysterio (@texican_raydio) October 3, 2024
Potranco and 211
byu/Hot-Promotion2768 insanantonio
People began panic buying essentials, especially toilet paper, after the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) went on strike Tuesday, paralyzing key ports, including New York, Charleston and Houston.
Shoppers could start seeing a shortage of items, including seafood, coffee, and imported fruits and vegetables in about 2-3 weeks if the dispute between the Longshoreman's Union and the United States Maritime Alliance isn't resolved quickly, American Farm Bureau Federation economist Daniel Munch told CBS MoneyWatch on Thursday.
Even so, about 90% of toilet paper for sale domestically is produced in the U.S., according to CNN. In other words, people will likely be able to continue to take care of their bathroom needs regardless of how long the strike lasts.
What's more, San Antonio-based H-E-B, in a statement Tuesday, assured customers that the strike won't impact most items.
"Our stores are receiving shipments and are in a strong position that allows our Partners to continue to restock shelves throughout the day."
