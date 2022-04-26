click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / KENS 5
Isis Romero will now anchor CBS affiliate KENS 5's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.
Veteran TV journalist Isis Romero, whose abrupt departure from the anchor desk at KSAT shocked San Antonio viewers last year, has landed at KENS 5.
Romero will join the CBS affiliate as main anchor for its 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, station officials said Tuesday. Her first broadcast will be June 6, marking nearly a year since she announced last summer
via Facebook that she'd been fired from KSAT.
The Corpus Christi native spent 10 years co-anchoring ABC affiliate KSAT's nightly newscasts and was recently honored with a Lone Star Emmy Award.
“I’m thrilled to be joining a news organization with such a profound commitment to family and community,” Romero said in a statement. “It is an honor to represent KENS 5 on the evening anchor desk and continue their legacy of excellence.”
Romero's arrival at the station makes KENS 5's newsroom something of a family affair. Her husband Phil Anaya co-anchors the station's weekend newscasts.
