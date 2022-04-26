Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Longtime San Antonio TV anchor Isis Romero is back — this time at KENS5

Her abrupt departure from the anchor desk at KSAT last summer shocked San Antonio viewers.

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 12:35 pm

click to enlarge Isis Romero will now anchor CBS affiliate KENS 5's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. - COURTESY PHOTO / KENS 5
Courtesy Photo / KENS 5
Isis Romero will now anchor CBS affiliate KENS 5's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.
Veteran TV journalist Isis Romero, whose abrupt departure from the anchor desk at KSAT shocked San Antonio viewers last year, has landed at KENS 5.

Romero will join the CBS affiliate as main anchor for its 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, station officials said Tuesday. Her first broadcast will be June 6, marking nearly a year since she announced last summer via Facebook that she'd been fired from KSAT.

The Corpus Christi native spent 10 years co-anchoring ABC affiliate KSAT's nightly newscasts and was recently honored with a Lone Star Emmy Award.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a news organization with such a profound commitment to family and community,” Romero said in a statement. “It is an honor to represent KENS 5 on the evening anchor desk and continue their legacy of excellence.”

Romero's arrival at the station makes KENS 5's newsroom something of a family affair. Her husband Phil Anaya co-anchors the station's weekend newscasts.

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

