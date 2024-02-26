FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown

The French fashion label last week named the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama as its last brand ambassador.

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge The art installation is located at the intersection of West Lambert and South Flores streets in Southtown. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The art installation is located at the intersection of West Lambert and South Flores streets in Southtown.
A new art installation celebrating Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's partnership with Louis Vuitton popped up in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood over the weekend.

Located at the intersection of West Lambert and South Flores streets, the structure is designed to look like a Louis Vuitton storefront and features a photo of Wemby peering out its door. The French fashion label last week named the NBA rookie as its latest brand ambassador.

Folks lined up Sunday to snap photos with the building, which went viral on Instagram account @southtownsatx.

Two Alamo City visual artists worked on the new landmark, which channels the Marfa Prada art installation. Andy Benavides — known for downtown's 76-foot-high Spurs mural — created the piece, while Chris Montoya painted the design on the building, according to KSAT.
click to enlarge Similar to the Marfa Prada, there's nothing for sale inside Southtown's mock Louis Vuitton storefront. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Similar to the Marfa Prada, there's nothing for sale inside Southtown's mock Louis Vuitton storefront.
Like the Marfa Prada, the installation isn't selling any handbags. Indeed, a peek through the windows revealed the interior to be empty except for an exposed wood frame and construction materials still strewn across the floor.

Louis Vuitton's Southtown surprise comes days after the brand's billboard featuring Wemby popped up on the South Side, setting off an online debate over its placement.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

