Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he'll prioritize passing Texas version of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

Patrick has also championed other anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including his failed 2017 bathroom bill.

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 12:41 pm

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust the judgement of a man who picked out this shirt? - WIKIMDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust the judgement of a man who picked out this shirt?
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to pass legislation modeled after Florida's widely criticized "Don't Say Gay" bill, the Texas Tribune reports, citing an email circulated by Patrick's campaign.

Patrick, the architect of a failed 2017 bill that would have barred transgender Texans from public restrooms, said the Florida-style ban on classroom instruction will be discussed by the Education Committee, the Tribune reports. That could set the stage for such a proposal to advance when the next session of the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature starts in January.

“I will make this law a top priority in the next session,” pledged Patrick, a Republican whose office allows him to set the agenda for the Texas Senate.

The Florida law, passed last month over the objection of human-rights groups, stops teachers from offering classroom instruction that mentions sexual orientation or gender identity for children below fourth grade. It also bans similar instruction deemed not "age appropriate" for older students.

Republicans who backed the Florida law say it gives parents more control over what their kids learn. However, critics argue that it's only the latest legislation pushed by red state lawmakers in a bid to marginalize LGBTQ+ people.

In a statement to the Tribune, Texas Freedom Network Executive Director Val Benavidez called Patrick's plan to ape the Florida measure a “stain on Texas.”

“Gender expression by children is not something that is scary or harmful. What is scary is that political activists are grasping at power by overstepping into the lives of Texas families and education of students,” Benavidez added. “While politicians use hate speech that is far from center to harm our vulnerable youth, we will continue to love our children and make sure that all families are uplifted in public life.”

Emulating the "Don't Say Gay" law is on-brand for Patrick, who's used his position in the Texas Senate to push for a litany of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals since his attempt to force through the bathroom bill three sessions ago.

In February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott,  a fellow Republican, ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate parents of children who are receiving gender-affirming care. That order has since been halted by a court challenge.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

News Slideshows

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

News Slideshows

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives
One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home

One of San Antonio's highest-profile woman executives is selling this Hill Country Village home
My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

Trending

Southwest Airlines begins nonstop route from San Antonio to Oklahoma City

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines celebrated the opening of the new route at a Sunday ribbon cutting ceremony.

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

One person in custody after attempted ATM heist on San Antonio's North Side

By Michael Karlis

SAPD noticed that an entire ATM was missing from a Chase Bank drive-thru on the North Side.

NIOSA organizers continue 'Rain Rock' tradition ahead of possible San Antonio thunderstorms

By Michael Karlis

The Rain Rock dangles from outside the NIOSA headquarters circa Fiesta 2015.

Also in News

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: San Antonio right-wing activist Patrick Von Dohlen and the power of positive thinking

San Antonio man charged with participating in Jan. 6 riot along with father takes guilty plea

By Sanford Nowlin

Insurrectionists tangle with police during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Southwest Airlines begins nonstop route from San Antonio to Oklahoma City

By Michael Karlis

Southwest Airlines celebrated the opening of the new route at a Sunday ribbon cutting ceremony.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us