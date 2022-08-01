Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world

The River Walk was the only sight in the Lone Star State to make the list.

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge San Antonio's River Walk welcomes over 11 million visitors annually. - Julian Ledezma
Julian Ledezma
San Antonio's River Walk welcomes over 11 million visitors annually.
A brawl over an unpaid bill and a stabbing at River Center Mall may have brought recent bad publicity to San Antonio's prime tourist attraction. Just the same, the River Walk continues to draw accolades from travelers.

Case in point: a recent report by Kuoni, a UK-based luxury travel company, named the San Antonio River Walk the No. 5 most beautiful sight in the United States.

“We analyzed TripAdvisor data for sights in over 267 cities around the world. Using the ‘Things to Do’ section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of ‘beautiful’ in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location (city),” the report said.

New York's Central Park took the No. 1 spot, followed by the Fountains at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas and the Glass Gardens of Seattle.

To its credit, the River Walk beat national landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial and the Los Angeles' Getty Center. What’s more, Kuoni even ranked it as the No. 16 most beautiful sight in the world, beating out the Duomo in Milan and world-famous Sydney harbor.

The River Walk was the only sight in Texas to make either of Kuoni’s lists.

The ten most beautiful Sights in the U.S., according to Kuoni are:
  1. Central Park, New York
  2. Fountains of Bellagio, Las Vegas
  3. Chihuly Garden and Glass, Seattle
  4. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
  5. San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio
  6. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.
  7. Millennium Park, Chicago
  8. Balboa Park, San Diego
  9. The Getty Center, Los Angeles
  10. Boston Public Gardens, Boston
News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed

By Sanford Nowlin

Cameron Redus was shot and killed by a UIW cop in December 2013

Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend

By Nina Rangel

Horrific Pix Horror Studios will offer 13 horror- and gore-themed interactive selfie sets.

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

Legal questions shroud Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to bus migrants back to the border

By James Barragán and Uriel J García, The Texas Tribune

People who were apprehended by state troopers after crossing the border are brought to the International Bridge in Eagle Pass on May 28 to be handed over to Border Patrol custody.

As monkeypox spreads, health experts urge Texas universities to prepare for outbreaks

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

Health experts say schools should consider how they would respond to an outbreak on campuses where students live in close proximity, engaging in intimate behaviors and sharing beverages or food.

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

San Antonio congressman, civil rights groups say Abbott's border initiative causing car-chase deaths

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.
