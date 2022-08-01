Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world

Case in point: a recent report by Kuoni, a UK-based luxury travel company, named the San Antonio River Walk the No. 5 most beautiful sight in the United States.
“We analyzed TripAdvisor data for sights in over 267 cities around the world. Using the ‘Things to Do’ section of the TripAdvisor website, the sights in each location that had the largest number of mentions of ‘beautiful’ in their review were ranked as the most beautiful sights for the specific location (city),” the report said.
New York's Central Park took the No. 1 spot, followed by the Fountains at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas and the Glass Gardens of Seattle.
To its credit, the River Walk beat national landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial and the Los Angeles' Getty Center. What’s more, Kuoni even ranked it as the No. 16 most beautiful sight in the world, beating out the Duomo in Milan and world-famous Sydney harbor.
The River Walk was the only sight in Texas to make either of Kuoni’s lists.
The ten most beautiful Sights in the U.S., according to Kuoni are:
- Central Park, New York
- Fountains of Bellagio, Las Vegas
- Chihuly Garden and Glass, Seattle
- Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
- San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio
- Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.
- Millennium Park, Chicago
- Balboa Park, San Diego
- The Getty Center, Los Angeles
- Boston Public Gardens, Boston