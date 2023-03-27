MAGA 'cult' sings alternative version of national anthem during Trump rally in Waco

The song 'Justice for All' was performed by people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 4:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Former President Donald Trump rallied against New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, likening himself to a political refugee of sorts. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Former President Donald Trump rallied against New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, likening himself to a political refugee of sorts.
Some on social media are likening former president Donald Trump's weekend rally in Waco to a cult after a choir made-up of people arrested over the Jan. 6 insurrection sang a retooled version of the national anthem.

The song consisted of lines from the "Star Spangled Banner" sung in a melancholy tone with Trump chiming in at certain intervals to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
During the rendition sung by the Jan. 6 choir, images of the Capitol riot played in the background, according to Austin-based KXAN news broadcaster Ryan Chandler.

Trump's performance of his own cut-and-paste version of the national anthem led some on Twitter to compare the former president and his followers to a cult.
"Traitor Trump and his cult followers," Twitter user @LaraLiberal wrote. "He tried to overthrow a legitimate American election to install himself as dictator. These followers are all traitors to the USA."
"I guess they couldn't afford the rights to 'Deutschland Uber Alles,'" chimed in @Rick_Horowitz, referencing the Germany's national anthem during the Nazi era.

Indeed, some speculated that Trump's decision to host his first rally in Waco was no coincidence. The event was held during the 30th anniversary of the Waco siege, during which ATF agents raided the compound of the Branch Davidian doomsday cult.

Trump's remixed version of the national anthem, "Justice For All," made headlines after its brief stint as the No. 1 downloaded song on iTunes. All proceeds from download reportedly go toward defending those charged with crimes during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A handful of San Antonio residents have either been jailed or charged in connection to the attempted coup, including a father and son sentenced to 36 months probation and an Alamo City man sporting a Trump cape who's been charged with federal misdemeanors.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

By Michael Karlis

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study.

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is pushing students away from attending colleges here

By Sanford Nowlin

New York students participate in a Pride march. College recruitment experts warn that LGBTQ+ students are avoiding campuses in Texas and other states that have introduced legislation that threatens them.

Military aircraft dispatched to South Texas after feds detect UFO

By Michael Karlis

NORAD's monitoring of the UFO comes a month after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon (pictured above.)

Also in News

Kendall County sheriff sued for allegedly beating the shit out of man during active shooter training

By Michael Karlis

In 2011, the state launched an investigation into whether Auxier held an illegal raffle to raise funds for his election campaign.

San Antonio has highest rate of STDs of Texas' big cities, study finds

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, 834 people per every 100,000 residents have an STD, according to a study by health research firm Innerbody.

As Texas families deal with cut in SNAP benefits, San Antonio Food Bank braces for rising demand

By Brandon Rodriguez

The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals this holiday.

San Antonio, other Texas cities among the best for renters with pets

By Michael Karlis

Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us