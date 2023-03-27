MAGA 'cult' sings alternative version of national anthem during Trump rally in Waco

Former President Donald Trump rallied against New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, likening himself to a political refugee of sorts.

This rally was unlike any political event I’ve ever seen.

Here’s how it began: Trump’s original rendition of the national anthem featuring the “J6 prison choir,” playing over images glorifying Jan. 6 rioters pic.twitter.com/Aci7y8Yv6n — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) March 26, 2023

The song consisted of lines from the "Star Spangled Banner" sung in a melancholy tone with Trump chiming in at certain intervals to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.