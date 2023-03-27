MAGA 'cult' sings alternative version of national anthem during Trump rally in Waco

This rally was unlike any political event I’ve ever seen.— Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) March 26, 2023
Here’s how it began: Trump’s original rendition of the national anthem featuring the “J6 prison choir,” playing over images glorifying Jan. 6 rioters pic.twitter.com/Aci7y8Yv6n
Trump's performance of his own cut-and-paste version of the national anthem led some on Twitter to compare the former president and his followers to a cult.
"Traitor Trump and his cult followers," Twitter user @LaraLiberal wrote. "He tried to overthrow a legitimate American election to install himself as dictator. These followers are all traitors to the USA."
Traitor Trump and his cult followers. He tried to overthrow a legitimate American election to install himself as dictator. These followers are all traitors to the USA.— Lara B Liberal ❤️ Happy to be here! ❤️ (@LaraLiberal) March 26, 2023
"I guess they couldn't afford the rights to 'Deutschland Uber Alles,'" chimed in @Rick_Horowitz, referencing the Germany's national anthem during the Nazi era.
I guess they couldn’t afford the rights to “Deutschland Über Alles”...— Rick Horowitz (@Rick_Horowitz) March 27, 2023
Indeed, some speculated that Trump's decision to host his first rally in Waco was no coincidence. The event was held during the 30th anniversary of the Waco siege, during which ATF agents raided the compound of the Branch Davidian doomsday cult.
Trump's remixed version of the national anthem, "Justice For All," made headlines after its brief stint as the No. 1 downloaded song on iTunes. All proceeds from download reportedly go toward defending those charged with crimes during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
A handful of San Antonio residents have either been jailed or charged in connection to the attempted coup, including a father and son sentenced to 36 months probation and an Alamo City man sporting a Trump cape who's been charged with federal misdemeanors.
