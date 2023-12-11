LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Man charged in death of South Texas cheerleader reportedly confessed to crime

Rafael Govea Romero was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina.

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 4:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rafael Govea Romero allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina in her family's apartment in Edna last week. - Courtesy of Edna Police Department
Courtesy of Edna Police Department
Rafael Govea Romero allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina in her family's apartment in Edna last week.
The man charged with the murder of a South Texas cheerleader has confessed to the crime, the Victoria Advocate reports.

Sixteen-year-old Lizbeth Medina's body was discovered Dec. 5 in the bathtub of her family’s apartment in Edna, a town of about 6,000 people located between Victoria and Houston. She had apparently been stabbed to death, according to multiple media reports.

On Saturday, Edna Police and the Texas Rangers arrested Rafael Govea Romero, 23, in Schulenburg, about 62 miles north of where the crime took place, officials said in a press release.

Edna police said Romero is undocumented has been living in Texas with an expired visa., according to the Advocate.

Edna Police Chief Rick Boone told the Advocate in a phone call Sunday that he and his department are “100% confident” Romero is responsible for Medina's death, adding that the suspect “confessed to the crime.”

Romero is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $2 million bond for a felony 1 murder charge, according to the Advocate. However, Boone also told the paper he anticipates the charge being upgraded to capital murder soon.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Ramos due to his legal status, meaning he's not eligible for bond, according to the Advocate.

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth’s family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace,” Edna PD wrote in a press release.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.

Fred’s Fish Fry sues over San Antonio Spurs jerseys for copyright violation

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan, who created a Fred's Fish-inspired Spurs jersey and signed a licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson, is being sued by by the fast food chain for copyright infringement.

Texas Attorney General threatens to go after doctors who give emergency abortion to Kate Cox

By Michael Karlis

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said a judge's recent restraining order "will not insulate hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas' abortion laws."

Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity

By Michael Karlis

The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl.

Also in News

San Antonio Zoo to expand savanna habitat, add elevated walkway and rentable lodge

By Amber Esparza

A new barn with extra space will allow the zoo to begin a breeding program for its reticulated giraffes.

San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.

Pro-Palestinian protesters march to San Antonio mayor's home, demand ceasefire resolution

By Michael Karlis

Pro-Palestine protesters march to the gates of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's neighborhood.

San Antonio councilman goes viral for wishing Nicki Minaj happy birthday at meeting

By Michael Karlis

City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and rapper Nicki Minaj have had a special relationship ever since the female vocalist humorously endorsed him for president two years ago.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us