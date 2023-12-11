Man charged in death of South Texas cheerleader reportedly confessed to crime

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Edna Police Department
Rafael Govea Romero allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina in her family's apartment in Edna last week.
The man charged with the murder of a South Texas cheerleader has confessed to the crime, the Victoria Advocate reports
.
Sixteen-year-old Lizbeth Medina's body was discovered Dec. 5 in the bathtub of her family’s apartment in Edna, a town of about 6,000 people located between Victoria and Houston. She had apparently been stabbed to death, according to multiple media reports.
On Saturday, Edna Police and the Texas Rangers arrested Rafael Govea Romero, 23, in Schulenburg, about 62 miles north of where the crime took place, officials said in a press release.
Edna police said Romero is undocumented has been living in Texas with an expired visa., according to
the Advocate
.
Edna Police Chief Rick Boone told the Advocate
in a phone call Sunday that he and his department are “100% confident” Romero is responsible for Medina's death, adding that the suspect “confessed to the crime.”
Romero is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $2 million bond for a felony 1 murder charge, according to the Advocate
. However, Boone also told the paper he anticipates the charge being upgraded to capital murder soon.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Ramos due to his legal status, meaning he's not eligible for bond, according to the Advocate
.
“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth’s family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace,” Edna PD wrote in a press release.
