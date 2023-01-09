Man sues H-E-B, San Antonio Sports Hall fo Fame over NFL auction package

The suit alleges that some of the offered perks, including tickets to the Super Bowl, didn't exist.

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of fame games after winning the NFL experience package during a San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame auction. - Pexels / Pixabay
Pexels / Pixabay
Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of fame games after winning the NFL experience package during a San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame auction.
A local resident is suing H-E-B and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame, claiming he was duped in an online auction and that tickets and perks included the package he won in the didn’t exist, as first reported by the Express-News.

Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Fame games after submitting a $12,000 winning bid at the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame tribute auction in March 2020, the daily reports, citing a petition filed in state District Court in San Antonio.

The annual auction was sponsored by H-E-B, with proceeds going towards free youth sports and community health initiatives put on by nonprofit organization San Antonio Sports, according to the newspaper.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tickets reportedly rolled over to 2022 — and that’s when Solis alleged that he experienced problems.

In the lawsuit filed Dec. 20, Solis claimed he didn't receive his tickets to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas until an hour before kickoff. Once in the stadium, he was unable to get advertised perks such as gourmet food, open bar and meet-and-greets with the players, he also alleged.

Subsequently, Solis and his wife jetted off to Los Angeles the following week to attend SuperBowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Only he claims the tickets to that event didn't exist, according to the suit.

In the end, Solis doled out $13,200 for two last-minute tickets to the big game, according to the Express-News.

Solis is seeking $60,000 in damages to cover out-of-pocket expenses and mental suffering, according to his petition. He's also asking for additional unspecified damages since he argues that the acts were committed “intentionally.”

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B told Solis’ attorney that the company nothing to do with the auction and was simply the underwriter.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio an abundance of green space, according to a new study. But it's been criticized in others for the accessibility of those areas.

Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, the daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor, faces an intoxication manslaughter trial this spring.

Texas Senate to ban reporters from chamber floor

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

The secretary of the Texas Senate said Friday that reporters would be barred from the chamber floor, continuing a restriction on the press that began ostensibly as a COVID-19 measure in 2021.

Texas House Democrats enter session with bipartisan hopes — and a new leader who’s prepared to fight

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, speaks at a press conference in reaction to a property tax reform proposal by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The trio laid out their proposal earlier in the day. Jan. 31, 2019.

Also in News

'I want to fight': LGBTQ Texans ready for legislative session as GOP lawmakers target them in dozens of bills

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

An Austin Pride parade attendee waves a rainbow flag as they pass the Capitol building on Aug. 20.

Texas House Democrats enter session with bipartisan hopes — and a new leader who’s prepared to fight

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, speaks at a press conference in reaction to a property tax reform proposal by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The trio laid out their proposal earlier in the day. Jan. 31, 2019.

Texas Senate to ban reporters from chamber floor

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

The secretary of the Texas Senate said Friday that reporters would be barred from the chamber floor, continuing a restriction on the press that began ostensibly as a COVID-19 measure in 2021.

Texas woman kidnapped after meeting with man she connected with on Bumble dating app

By Michael Karlis

Zachary Mills, 21, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, and is currently under house arrest.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us