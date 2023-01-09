Man sues H-E-B, San Antonio Sports Hall fo Fame over NFL auction package

click to enlarge
Pexels / Pixabay
Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of fame games after winning the NFL experience package during a San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame auction.
A local resident is suing H-E-B and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame, claiming he was duped in an online auction and that tickets and perks included the package he won in the didn’t exist, as first reported by the Express-News
.
Eduardo Solis of Bulverde won tickets to the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Fame games after submitting a $12,000 winning bid at the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame tribute auction in March 2020, the daily reports, citing a petition filed in state District Court in San Antonio.
The annual auction was sponsored by H-E-B, with proceeds going towards free youth sports and community health initiatives put on by nonprofit organization San Antonio Sports, according to the newspaper.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tickets reportedly rolled over to 2022 — and that’s when Solis alleged that he experienced problems.
In the lawsuit filed Dec. 20, Solis claimed he didn't receive his tickets to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas until an hour before kickoff. Once in the stadium, he was unable to get advertised perks such as gourmet food, open bar and meet-and-greets with the players, he also alleged.
Subsequently, Solis and his wife jetted off to Los Angeles the following week to attend SuperBowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Only he claims the tickets to that event didn't exist, according to the suit.
In the end, Solis doled out $13,200 for two last-minute tickets to the big game, according to the Express-News.
Solis is seeking $60,000 in damages to cover out-of-pocket expenses and mental suffering, according to his petition. He's also asking for additional unspecified damages since he argues that the acts were committed “intentionally.”
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B told Solis’ attorney that the company nothing to do with the auction and was simply the underwriter.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter