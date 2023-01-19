Man who packed anti-tank rifle in suitcase at San Antonio airport won't face charges

Transportation Security Agency (TSA) personnel confiscated the 84 mm Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle Monday after it was discovered in the man's luggage, an incident that quickly grabbed national headlines.
However, the man — who hasn't been publicly identified — had legitimate reason to carry the weapon of war in his checked luggage, authorities told the Express-News. He was heading to Las Vegas, where it was to be used as a prop in a shooting and hunting trade show.
The traveler declared the rifle to the airline at check-in, according to the TSA Southwest Division's Twitter account. What's more, it had been disarmed before the flight, the daily reports.
UPDATE: @TSA has confirmed that the passenger declared the item in question to the airline at the check-in counter but TSA was not informed. Out of an abundance of caution, TSA did not allow the item through baggage screening. https://t.co/W7CFK5M7nR— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 17, 2023
Even so, TSA officials chose not to allow high-powered weapon onto the aircraft.
Numbers collected by the federal agency suggest there was reason for agents to be cautious: Texans have a bad habit of bringing guns onto planes.
A record 6,542 weapons were confiscated at airports across the nation last year, according to the TSA. Of those, a total of 833 were found in luggage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Houston Intercontinental and Austin-Bergstrom. All three landed in the feds' rankings of the 10 airports with the highest number of gun confiscations.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter