Man who packed anti-tank rifle in suitcase at San Antonio airport won't face charges

The weapon of war was disarmed, and the man planned to bring it to Las Vegas to be used as a prop at a trade show.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 1:15 pm

click to enlarge The 84 mm Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle was discovered in a man's luggage at San Antonio International Airport on Monday. - Twitter / TSA_SouthWest
Twitter / TSA_SouthWest
The 84 mm Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle was discovered in a man's luggage at San Antonio International Airport on Monday.
The man who packed an anti-tank rifle in his luggage at San Antonio International Airport earlier this week won't face charges, the Express-News reports.

Transportation Security Agency (TSA) personnel confiscated the 84 mm Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle Monday after it was discovered in the man's luggage, an incident that quickly grabbed national headlines.

However, the man — who hasn't been publicly identified — had legitimate reason to carry the weapon of war in his checked luggage, authorities told the Express-News. He was heading to Las Vegas, where it was to be used as a prop in a shooting and hunting trade show.

The traveler declared the rifle to the airline at check-in, according to the TSA Southwest Division's Twitter account. What's more, it had been disarmed before the flight, the daily reports.

Even so, TSA officials chose not to allow high-powered weapon onto the aircraft.

Numbers collected by the federal agency suggest there was reason for agents to be cautious: Texans have a bad habit of bringing guns onto planes.

A record 6,542 weapons were confiscated at airports across the nation last year, according to the TSA. Of those, a total of 833 were found in luggage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Houston Intercontinental and Austin-Bergstrom. All three landed in the feds' rankings of the 10 airports with the highest number of gun confiscations.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Craigslist ad from Texas man offering sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The average price for a carton of eggs was up 60% in December from the year prior.

Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Detection of the Kraken in San Antonio comes less than a week after infections involving the highly contagious variant were documented in Travis Country.

San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations

By Michael Karlis

Police Chief William McManus explains details of the Lights on! program during a public safety committee meeting on Jan. 17.

Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts

By Michael Karlis

Sunday's hijacking of I-10 comes at a time when the city's crime rate continues to skyrocket.

Also in News

Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A monument to the 8th Texas Cavalry, a Confederate regiment also known as Terry's Texas Rangers, is located on the south side of the state Capitol grounds.

Texas teens embark on an idealistic quest to shut down the state’s last five youth prisons

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Members of the Finish the 5 Coalition march to the Texas Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023. The youth-led group gathered to advocate for closing youth prisons in Texas.

The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement

By Jessica Pishko

The Kinney County Courthouse in Brackettville on May 9, 2022. The county’s sheriff — on a CSPOA member list — and the county attorney planned to patrol the border by hiring private citizens as an official posse, using state funds. The plans were later dropped after some objections.

Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us