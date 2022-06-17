Median home price in San Antonio reaches new high, as do mortgage rates

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate hit 5.78% this week, the highest rate since 2008.

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 5:13 pm

The median price of a home in San Antonio rose 2.9% in May to $348,800, according to new data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
Wikimedia
The median price of a home in San Antonio rose 2.9% in May to $348,800, according to new data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
The median San Antonio home price hit nearly $348,800 in May — a 2.9% increase from the previous month, according the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

That new media price represents a 24% increase from a year earlier, according to SABOR. But as mortgage rates continue to climb to highs not seen since 2008 and inventory continues to increase, sales have slipped.

Last month, home sales dipped 2% from the previous year, according to SABOR. That's slightly less than the 7.6% drawback tallied in April.

In a bid to quell soaring inflation, which hit 8.6% in May, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, according to CNBC. Although the move seeks to curb the worst inflation since 1981, the decision also sent the average 20-year fixed mortgage flying to rates of 5.78% on Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

