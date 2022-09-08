Medical examiner rules death of missing San Antonio woman Christina Powell an accident

Powell was found in the passenger seat of her vehicle 18 days after disappearing on July 5.

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 12:32 pm

click to enlarge SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance . - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that 39-year-old Christina Powell, whose disappearance and death grabbed headlines during the summer, died from hyperthermia complicating ethanol intoxication, according to MySA.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death an accident, the online news site reports. Ethanol-related toxicity is frequently associated with consumption of a large quantity of alcoholic beverages.

Powell went missing July 5 after the mother of two was caught on a doorbell camera leaving her home in a rush. According to family members, Powell left behind her cell phone and Apple Watch, MySA reports.

Surveillance footage obtained by British publication the DailyMail later showed Powell arriving at Northwest San Antonio's Huebner Oaks shopping center around half an hour after leaving her home.

Despite noticing Powell’s parked 2022 Nissan Rogue on July 11, a security guard at the retail complex failed to alert police of the vehicle until 12 days later, as reported by the Daily Mail.

San Antonio Police finally found Powell’s body July 23 in the passenger seat of her Nissan after shopping center security noticed a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, according to People Magazine.

Powell’s mother told the DailyMail that she didn't believe her daughter’s death was a suicide.

