Memorial service for San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis will be open to the public, family says

The service will be held this Saturday at the Hillcrest Funeral Home and streamed online.

Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 3:11 pm

click to enlarge Downtown street performer Hispanic Elvis poses with his brother, George Cisneros. - GOFUNDME / GEORGE CISNEROS
GoFundMe / George Cisneros
Downtown street performer Hispanic Elvis poses with his brother, George Cisneros.
A memorial service for San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis will be open to the public and live-streamed on YouTube, according to an update from a family member.

The service for the local celebrity, whose real name is John Cisneros, will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m at the Hillcrest Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at noon.

George Cisneros, Hispanic Elvis' younger brother, announced the plans on a GoFundMe page originally set up to cover the performer's medical bills. Hispanic Elvis fell ill with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection earlier this year and succumbed to his illness March 30 after being admitted to hospice care.

Market Square anchor restaurant Mi Tierra, a spot where Hispanic Elvis was often found, will also honor the downtown personality's life and legacy by building an altar in its lobby.

Hillcrest Funeral Home is located at 1281 Bandera Road.

