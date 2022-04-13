Memorial service for San Antonio's Hispanic Elvis will be open to the public, family says

click to enlarge
Downtown street performer Hispanic Elvis poses with his brother, George Cisneros.
A memorial service for San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis will be open to the public and live-streamed on YouTube
, according to an update from a family member.
The service for the local celebrity, whose real name is John Cisneros, will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m at the Hillcrest Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at noon.
George Cisneros, Hispanic Elvis' younger brother, announced the plans on a GoFundMe page
originally set up to cover the performer's medical bills. Hispanic Elvis fell ill
with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection earlier this year and succumbed to his illness
March 30 after being admitted to hospice care.
Market Square anchor restaurant Mi Tierra, a spot where Hispanic Elvis was often found, will also honor the downtown personality's life and legacy
by building an altar in its lobby.
Hillcrest Funeral Home is located at 1281 Bandera Road.
