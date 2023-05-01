Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Mental health of LGBTQ+ youth suffering amid political hostility in Texas, other states, study says

Some 30,000 13- to 17-year-olds in Texas identified as transgender in a 2022 federal survey.

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 11:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre to counter a protest by an armed militia group. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre to counter a protest by an armed militia group.
The mental health of LGBTQ+ youth is deteriorating as lawmakers, including those in Texas, push legislation to curtail LGBTQ+ rights, according to a national survey released Monday by The Trevor Project.

About one in three survey participants said their mental health was poor "most of the time" or "always" due to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and policies being adopted or debated in Texas and other states.

What's more, two in three said that "hearing about potential state or local laws banning people from discussing LGBTQ people at school (also known as 'Don't Say Gay') made their mental health a lot worse."

The Trevor Project was established in the late 1990s to curtail suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. Monday's report is the nonprofit's fifth annual mental health poll.

"As the existence of LGBTQ young people continues to be unfairly put up for debate, it’s critical to consistently underscore that these challenges are not inherent to LGBTQ identity, but rather stem from stigma, discrimination, and violence," said Dr. Ronita Nath, vice president of research for The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project's survey also shows that 41% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including half of transgender and nonbinary young people.

In addition, a majority in the survey reported recent symptoms of anxiety (67%) and depression (54%). Yet 56% of young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.

In the Texas Legislature, Republican lawmakers are pushing bills to limit medical treatments for trans kids and young adults, including care supported by leading medical associations. Some have also thrown their support behind a bill that would even make such care unavailable to adults.

Some 30,000 13- to 17-year-olds in Texas identified as transgender in a 2022 federal survey.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid student salaries, suit alleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Vista Medical Center now faces a lawsuit accusing it of not paying students under a contract with a San Antonio university.

Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

By Michael Karlis

Three other Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin, also made the list.

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Also in News

San Antonio man accused of shooting another in cojones over messages sent to his 'baby mama'

By Michael Karlis

The shooter, David Diaz, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $60,000 bond.

Elon Musk's Boring Co. hasn't communicated with San Antonio officials on tunnel project in months

By Michael Karlis

The tunnel would run near U.S. Highway 281, raising environmental and other concerns.

Assclown Alert: Bringing up the immigration status of shooting victims with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott is under fire for focusing on the immigration status of the victims of a senseless mass shooting.

Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

By Michael Karlis

Three other Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, and Austin, also made the list.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us