Mermaids swim into San Antonio's SEA LIFE aquarium for the month of June

“We are excited going into our second year that there is so much interest and excitement in mermaids and the underwater world," SEA LIFE San Antonio General Manager Kou Vang said in a statement. "We hope our Mermaid Adventure also helps people learn more about oceans and why it is important that we continue to protect them.”

Mermaids are swimming into the Alamo City this summer.SEA LIFE, the aquarium that opened two years ago in downtown's Shops at Rivercenter, will host a troupe of performers who will don mermaid tails and perform underwater stunts, hold meet and greets and more through the end of June.The mermaid experience is included in the cost of a general admission ticket, which also includes visits to 10 themed exhibits.While here, the visiting performers also will offer mermaid and pirate makeovers. Makeovers include face painting, a take-home mermaid tail and accessories or a pirate sword and hat, according to aquarium officials.Tickets for make-overs are an add-on option and separate from regular admission. Tickets and a schedule for the mermaid appearances are available at the SEA LIFE website