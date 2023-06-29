Meteorite that caused South Texas sonic boom now on display at San Antonio's Witte Museum

click to enlarge
Philip C. Mani
This meteorite was found in February 2023 near the town of El Sauz, Texas. It and four others discovered nearby are on display at the Witte Museum.
A space rock that yielded a startling sonic boom
over South Texas in February is now on display at San Antonio’s Witte Museum as part of a meteorite-focused exhibit.
The Witte's new “Welcome to Earth” display showcases five separate meteorites, including the one that caused the boom heard across the Rio Grande Valley. Visitors will be able to look at the billion-year-old rocks and their crystals through a microscope and learn about how space enthusiasts and NASA scientists track the fragments down after they strike the planet's surface.
“Welcome to Earth tells the exciting story of what unfolded earlier this year after meteorites scattered across South Texas and how scientists study meteorites to understand the building blocks of our solar system,” Witte officials said.
The out-of-this-world exhibit is on display through October at the museum's Susan Naylor Center. Tickets and information on operating hours are available online
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed