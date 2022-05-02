Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Mexico says major rail project will bypass Texas as payback for Abbott slowing border trade

Mexico's economy minister says her country won't "be hostages to someone who wants to use trade as a political tool.”

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 9:50 am

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings. - COURTESY PHOTO / OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Courtesy Photo / Office of the Governor
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at one many recent press conferences trumpeting his plans to crack down on border crossings.
A top Mexican official said her country will cut Texas out of a railway connection worth billions of dollars after Gov. Greg Abbott slowed border trade to a crawl last month as part of his immigration crackdown.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said a project called the T-MEC Corridor connecting Mexico's port of Mazatlán with Central Canada will now pass through New Mexico instead of Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports.

“We’re now not going to use Texas,” Clouthier said at Mexico City news conference covered by the newspaper. “We can’t leave all the eggs in one basket and be hostages to someone who wants to use trade as a political tool.”

The decision to bypass Texas on the rail expansion is the first sign of serious damage to the relationship between the Lone Star state and its top trading partner in the wake of Abbott's  April 6 order. The GOP governor required all commercial vehicles coming in from Mexico undergo state inspections on top of the federal ones they receive.

The move bottlenecked border trade for more than a week, ruining millions in perishables and further the crimping supply chain. Despite Abbott's insistence that the inspections were needed to thwart human and drug smuggling, state staff found no drugs, weapons or other contraband, Department of Public Safety data shows

According to the Morning News, the T-MEC Corridor will now skirt Texas by about 20 miles, passing instead through Santa Teresa, N.M., located across the border from El Paso.

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-conscious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

