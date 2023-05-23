VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

More than 200 people arrested during unruly 'Go Topless Day' Jeep celebration at Texas coast

This year’s arrest stats are a steep increase from previous years, officials said.

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 11:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jeep outfitter Barricade Offroad claims to be the “Home of ‘Go Topless Day.’” - Instagram / barricadeoffroad
Instagram / barricadeoffroad
Jeep outfitter Barricade Offroad claims to be the “Home of ‘Go Topless Day.’”
The annual “Go Topless Day” Jeep event once again brought rowdy crowds to Galveston County over the weekend, resulting in more than 200 arrests, news station KSAT reports.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told the station that it made 233 arrests at the gathering, which brings thousands of Jeep owners to the Bolivar Peninsula every spring.

Local officials also reported 50 hospitalizations over the weekend, including two people in critical condition, Galveston TV station KTRK reports. At least three people were shot and another robbed at gunpoint.

Jeep owners worldwide convene at events around the globe to celebrate the start of spring by taking the tops off their vehicles, according to Pennsylvania-based Jeep outfitter Barricade Offroad, which claims to be the “Home of ‘Go Topless Day.’”

Over recent years, the Galveston-area "Go Topless Day" has emerged as one of wildest such gatherings, resulting in numerous arrests.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that this year’s stats are a steep increase from years prior. In 2022 and 2021, Galveston County authorities made 100 and 200 arrests were made, respectively.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio school teacher under investigation for allegedly telling students to 'go back to Africa'

By Sanford Nowlin

A teacher at NISD's Hobby Middle School is on administrative leave pending an investigation, district officials said.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas threatens defense funding bill after Air Force recognizes Pride Month

By Sanford Nowlin

Tirade-prone homophobe U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) is at it again.

Kendall County jury finds Kendall Lauren Batchelor guilty of intoxication manslaughter in crash

By Sanford Nowlin

Kendall Batchelor appears in a mugshot after arrest.

Online speculation about an Austin serial killer sign of social media epidemic, experts say

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group called Lady Bird Lake Serial Killer/Rainey St Killer has grown from 20,000 members in April to its current tally of nearly 100,000.

Also in News

Kendall County jury finds Kendall Lauren Batchelor guilty of intoxication manslaughter in crash

By Sanford Nowlin

Kendall Batchelor appears in a mugshot after arrest.

San Antonio school teacher under investigation for allegedly telling students to 'go back to Africa'

By Sanford Nowlin

A teacher at NISD's Hobby Middle School is on administrative leave pending an investigation, district officials said.

The U.S. Census Bureau ranks San Antonio as nation's third-fastest growing city.

By Brandon Rodriguez

Top view of downtown San Antonio in Texas USA

An invasion of cuteness: Meerkats return to San Antonio Zoo

By Dean Zach

Meerkats, who are known for their sociability, will be moving into their new habitat in the San Antonio Zoo on Friday.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us