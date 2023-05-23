More than 200 people arrested during unruly 'Go Topless Day' Jeep celebration at Texas coast

Instagram / barricadeoffroad
Jeep outfitter Barricade Offroad claims to be the “Home of ‘Go Topless Day.’”
The annual “Go Topless Day” Jeep event once again brought rowdy crowds to Galveston County over the weekend, resulting in more than 200 arrests, news station KSAT reports
.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told the station that it made 233 arrests at the gathering, which brings thousands of Jeep owners to the Bolivar Peninsula every spring.
Local officials also reported 50 hospitalizations over the weekend, including two people in critical condition, Galveston TV station KTRK reports
. At least three people were shot and another robbed at gunpoint.
Jeep owners worldwide convene at events around the globe to celebrate the start of spring by taking the tops off their vehicles, according to Pennsylvania-based Jeep outfitter Barricade Offroad, which claims to be the “Home of ‘Go Topless Day.’”
Over recent years, the Galveston-area "Go Topless Day" has emerged as one of wildest such gatherings, resulting in numerous arrests.
KSAT sister station KPRC reported that this year’s stats are a steep increase from years prior. In 2022 and 2021, Galveston County authorities made 100 and 200 arrests were made, respectively.
