More than 900 weapons turned in at San Antonio's first-ever gun buyback

Organizers ran out of gift cards hours before the event was scheduled to end.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 10:27 am

The weapons will be destroyed with the remaining pieces being used for a public art installation, according to the Express-News.
Shutterstock / Ringo Chiu
The weapons will be destroyed with the remaining pieces being used for a public art installation, according to the Express-News.
San Antonio’s first-ever gun buyback program ended hours before it was scheduled to Sunday because organizers ran out of H-E-B gift cards due to the overwhelming response, KSAT reports.

Residents turned in more than 900 weapons during the event, which took place at the Alamodome, KSAT reports. Gun owners received $50 gift cards for each nonfunctioning or homemade weapon, $150 for each rifle or shotgun, $200 for each handgun and $300 for each semiautomatic rifle.

Authorities will destroy most of the weapons, many of which were nonfunctional or outdated, and the remaining being used to create a public art project, according to the Express-News. Guns turned in that were reported stolen will be returned to their legal owners.

Organizers handed out $175,000 in gift cards before running out at 2:30 p.m. — two and a half hours before the event was expected to end, the daily reports.

Many who turned in guns told KSAT they will use their gift cards to feed their families on Thanksgiving.

