More than 900 weapons turned in at San Antonio's first-ever gun buyback

San Antonio’s first-ever gun buyback program ended hours before it was scheduled to Sunday because organizers ran out of H-E-B gift cards due to the overwhelming response, KSAT reports Residents turned in more than 900 weapons during the event, which took place at the Alamodome, KSAT reports. Gun owners received $50 gift cards for each nonfunctioning or homemade weapon, $150 for each rifle or shotgun, $200 for each handgun and $300 for each semiautomatic rifle.Authorities will destroy most of the weapons, many of which were nonfunctional or outdated, and the remaining being used to create a public art project, according to the Express-News . Guns turned in that were reported stolen will be returned to their legal owners.Organizers handed out $175,000 in gift cards before running out at 2:30 p.m. — two and a half hours before the event was expected to end, the daily reports.Many who turned in guns told KSAT they will use their gift cards to feed their families on Thanksgiving.