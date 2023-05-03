Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Moses Rose's owner accuses Alamo Trust of colluding with appraisers to undervalue his bar

Alamo Trust officials said the firm being accused of skewing the process was picked by bar owner Vince Cantu.

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 11:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Moses Rose's allegations against the Alamo Trust stem from information the bar owner's attorney said he got from a "reliable, confidential source." - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Moses Rose's allegations against the Alamo Trust stem from information the bar owner's attorney said he got from a "reliable, confidential source."
Editor's note: This story was updated to include a statement from the Alamo Trust.

The owner of Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown San Antonio bar slated for eminent domain takeover, is now accusing the Alamo Trust and appraisers contracted by the state agency of colluding to undervalue his business.

Owner Vince Cantu and attorney Dan Eldredge said late Tuesday in an emailed statement that private firm RSI & Associates intentionally skewed its appraisal of the business so the state agency could make a lowball offer.

In a statement emailed to the Current, Alamo Trust officials called Cantu's latest allegation part of a "years-long refusal to operate in good faith." They also said Cantu himself selected RSI to conduct the appraisal. 

“Mr. Cantu’s claims of a ‘bait and switch’ are categorically false,” Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers said. “Mr. Cantu has been offered $5.3 million — $4 million, or twice the appraised value for the property, and an additional $1.3 million for his business.”

RSI officials weren't immediately available for comment.

After purchase negotiations between city officials and Cantu failed, city council voted in January to begin eminent domain proceedings against his bar, located at 516 E. Houston St., to make way for the $400 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.

In their “best and final offer,” San Antonio and the Alamo Trust together offered Cantu a $5.3 million buyout. However, he publicly rejected that offer April 23, arguing that it didn't account for lost sales that would come with relocating.

In Tuesday's statement, Cantu and his attorney said a “reliable, confidential source” came forth confirming the bar owner's suspicion that RSI intentionally neglected to perform a valuation including “projected lost revenue” and “projected lost profit.”

According to Cantu, all parties involved agreed to include those projections.

“[The Alamo Trust] repeatedly asked me to come to the table and to open my books, saying they would be happy to pay me more if I did,” Cantu said in the statement. “But after I did, it appears the Alamo Trust directed RSI to change the rules and lower the amount of their valuation.”

Moses Rose's would have been valued at around $27 million if RSI had included projected lost revenue in their valuation, Cantu claimed, citing his unnamed source.

“A good-faith offer of $9.02M would have ended this negotiation, and it could have been the start of restoring some honesty to this process," Cantu added.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

By Michael Karlis

The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.

Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott issues non-apology apology for calling shooting victims 'illegal immigrants'

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has made anti-immigrant rhetoric a key part of his political brand.

Attendees of San Antonio's King William Fair mad about wristband payment system

By Brandon Rodriguez

Event goers trying to understand how to properly use the BlastPast payment system.

San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid resident salaries, suit alleges

By Michael Karlis

Texas Vista Medical Center now faces a lawsuit accusing it of not paying students under a contract with a San Antonio university.

Also in News

Most Texans, including Republicans, support raising minimum age to buy a gun

By Michael Karlis

Three in four Texas voters said they would support a bill raising the age for purchasing a firearm to 21.

Bad Takes: Starbucks treats its workers like shit, and politicos allow the company to get away with it

By Kevin Sánchez

Organizers from Starbucks Workers United rally at Labor Plaza in downtown San Antonio last December to commemorate the one year anniversary of the first Starbucks location to unionize.

Dallas Democrat Colin Allred officially announces run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Authorities announce capture of man suspected of killing 5 neighbors in San Jacinto County

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

The capture of the gunman came the same day families of the victims of the May 24 Uvalde school shooting returned to the state Capitol to once again ask lawmakers to change the law on who can purchase semi-automatic guns.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us