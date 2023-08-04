LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Moses Rose's Paul Reubens: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

San Antonio's best-known landmark was an unexpected connection between our two most-read stories.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 2:27 pm

click to enlarge Reubens famously filmed part of Pee-wee's Big Adventure in San Antonio. - Warner Bros.
Warner Bros.
Reubens famously filmed part of Pee-wee's Big Adventure in San Antonio.
San Antonio's best-known landmark served as the unlikely connection between the Current's two most-read stories this week.

Our top story closed out the saga of Moses Rose's Hideout, the downtown bar whose owner, Vince Cantu, has refused to sell to make way for the Alamo's $400 million new visitor center. Turns out everyone has a price, and Cantu finally accepted an offer that appears to stave off the eminent domain process.

Following right on that story's heels was an obit for actor and comedian Paul Reubens, whose man-child character Pee-wee Herman is beloved in San Antonio for working a brilliant gag about the Alamo — see, there it is again — into his 1985 cult film Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

Beyond those two Alamo-centered articles, plenty of readers clicked on a stories about a new medical marijuana storefront coming to SA, an economist's warning about just how bad this summer's heat is for Texas and comedian Tim Heidecker, who recently left local audiences in stitches.

Delve deeper below, news hounds.

10. Burton Ball will bring a weekend of eerie fun to Wonderland of the Americas in October

9. Tim Heidecker talks about mixing comedy and rock with his ‘Two Tims’ tour

8. Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

7. Massachusetts DA asks feds for probe of migrant flights from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard

6. Economist: Texas faces $9.5 billion in losses if record-breaking heatwave persists

5. San Antonio International Airport sets new record for busiest day ever

4. Medical cannabis supplier goodblend opening San Antonio storefront

3. San Antonio ISD reveals dates, locations for public meetings on school closures

2. Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

1. Owner of San Antonio's Moses Rose's agrees to sale, making way for Alamo project

