Mother of woman inadvertently shot and killed by San Antonio police sues city

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Roman Motizov A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a woman shot by SAPD officers in 2021 accuses city leaders of failing to properly train police personnel.

The mother of a woman slain by San Antonio police officers in 2021 is suing the city and its police department for wrongful death.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in San Antonio, argues that officers violated 29-year-old Neida Tijerina’s civil rights during a standoff at an apartment building when they inadvertently shot and killed her while on a domestic disturbance call.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police said they were instead aiming at Tijerina’s common-law husband Angel Sanchez, who had allegedly taken her hostage. Tijerina’s children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, which San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called “an extremely tragic event for all involved.”



SAPD officials didn't responded to a request for comment on the suit.



Two years after the shooting, Tijerina’s mother, Maria Tijerina, is asking for a jury to be impaneled to decide whether she's entitled to damages. She alleges that city leaders including McManus and Mayor Ron Nirenberg “failed to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel or otherwise control officers in the use of excessive deadly force.”

Tijerina is the administrator of her daughter’s estate in addition to being the guardian of her four minor children. In addition to the city and McManus, the suit includes unnamed police officers involved in the shooting among the defendants.

Sanchez is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for his role in the incident.

Tijerina's suit comes weeks after the four children of Melissa Perez sued the city over the police shooting of their 46-year-old mother. Last month, SAPD suspended three officers and charged them with murder for fatally shooting Perez while she was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

